AEW Rampage debut viewership tops 700,000, side-by-side comparisons to Dynamite two nights earlier, ranking among all cable shows

The debut episode of AEW Rampage drew 740,000 viewers among live and same-night viewers and a 0.51 cable rating.

It drew a 0.31 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic, ranking no. 2 on cable on Friday night behind an NFL preseason football game on NFL Network. The flagship AEW Dynamite show two nights earlier drew 979,000 viewers and a 0.66 cable rating, with a key demo rating of 0.35.

Among men 18-49, it drew a 0.42 rating, compared to Dynamite’s 0.51. Among men 18-34, it drew a 0.25 rating, compared to Dynamite’s 0.33.

This is clearly in the zone of a success for AEW and the home network, TNT. Up against the NFL preseason game and being a new series in a new timeslot, that’s a great start. Dynamite started strong also and then viewership subsided sharply in its initial weeks on the air, so that could happen. Then again, the C.M. Punk buzz and being in a sold out United Center in Chicago, Ill. could mean a larger audience will tune in for week two.

