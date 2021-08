SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FOCO has launched pre-orders for their latest line of WWE bobbleheads featuring the NWO. This series features Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash. Hulk Hogan is numbered out of 600. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash are numbered out of 400.

Each bobblehead will retail at $50. Each bobblehead is expected to ship in early January of 2022.