VIP AUDIO 8/26 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: RevPro’s 9th Anniversary Show, Walter-Ilja, more (178 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns to talk about his return to watching live wrestling, and he’s not alone. He’s joined by Ian Hamilton to break down all the matches on Revolution Pro-Wrestling’s 9th Anniversary Show, including the big Aussie Open and Will Ospreay matches. They then talk about Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Title and what’s going wrong with PROGRESS. Check out Ian on Twitter and at BackBodyDrop.com

