VIP AUDIO 8/26 – WKH – The News: Punk’s ratings for Dynamite come in modestly above recent levels, Lesnar WWE contract details, NXT Takeover 36 thoughts (21 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including details on C.M. Punk’s ratings for Dynamite coming in modestly above recent levels and why it’s got to be classified as a disappointment already, Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract details and the short list of compelling opponents for him, and NXT Takeover 36 thoughts.

