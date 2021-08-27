VIP AUDIO 8/26 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 3): C.M. Punk’s Rampage and Dynamite segments, Punk ratings so far, review of Rampage and Dynamite start to finish (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

Extensive C.M. Punk discussion including thoughts on ratings for him so far and his first two promos

AEW Rampage episode two review including Jon Moxley vs. Danny Garcia

AEW Dynamite review including Chris Jericho’s challenge to MJF and All Out developments

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO