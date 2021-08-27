News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/26 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 3): C.M. Punk’s Rampage and Dynamite segments, Punk ratings so far, review of Rampage and Dynamite start to finish (68 min.)

August 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

  • Extensive C.M. Punk discussion including thoughts on ratings for him so far and his first two promos
  • AEW Rampage episode two review including Jon Moxley vs. Danny Garcia
  • AEW Dynamite review including Chris Jericho’s challenge to MJF and All Out developments

