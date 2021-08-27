VIP AUDIO 8/26 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 3): NXT Takeover 36, Summerslam fallout on Raw, NXT TV, Smackdown with Reigns-Cena segment, UFC reviews (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Review of final WWE Smackdown before Summerslam including Roman Reigns-John Cena segment

Review of WWE Monday Night Raw with Summerslam fallout

Additional thoughts on the fallout of the Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch match at Summerslam

NXT Takeover 36 review including Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe, Dragonov vs. Walter

NXT on USA review including Takeover fallout

UFC Fight Night review

