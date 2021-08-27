8/27 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” on Summerslam fallout, Becky Lynch returns, Reigns’ championship celebration

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 27, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. AT SIMMONS BANK ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Kevin Owens

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with a video package recapping the Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch segment from Summerslam. They transitioned to a shot of the crowd. Michael Cole was at the announce table with Corey Graves and Kevin Owens, filling in for Pat McAfee who is out with Covid. Becky Lynch made her entrance to a great response. Lynch stood mid-ring and the crowd chanted “Becky”. Becky took the mic, she said man has come around to Little Rock. She said she’s back and back on top. She said she missed the crowd. Lynch said giving up the Raw Women’s Championship was one of the hardest things she’s had to do. She said she has a new life and a new set of priorities. She said she is going to be more deadly now because she’s not just fighting for herself. She brought up Summerslam and the crowd booed. Lynch acknowledged it. She said there has been controversy. Lynch said she apologized, for nothing. Lynch said timing is everything and if people don’t know that they haven’t watched her long enough. Bianca Belair made her entrance to interrupt Lynch. Owens said no one can blame Becky for what she did. The crowd chanted “EST” as Belair entered the ring. Belair said she isn’t ok with what happened at Summerslam. She said Lynch can’t erase all her hard work in 26 seconds. Belair challenged Lynch to a match tonight. Zelina Vega’s music hit and she made her entrance. Vega said Belair is crying for a rematch. The crowd chanted “you suck” at Vega. Vega said Belair shouldn’t embarrass herself again. Vega said Belair should “fall back” and Lynch should give Vega a shot. Carmella’s music hit and she made her entrance. Carmella said she should be facing Lynch. Carmella said she didn’t have time to prepare to face Belair at Summerslam. Liv Morgan’s music hit and she made her entrance. Morgan said she doesn’t understand why Carmella and Vega are in the title picture when they lose all the time. Morgan said Lynch should consider her for a title shot. Carmella made a catering joke at Morgan. Belair said they’re all kidding themselves. Belair asked for her match again. Lynch said no and her music hit. She then exited. Belair attacked Vega, then the women broke into a brawl. Morgan stood tall in the ring as they went to break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Well, pretty sure Lynch is a heel. Right? The whole mess of everyone interrupting each other is old and played out. I really wish they would stop doing that. The comment by Morgan was funny, but maybe a little too accurate when it comes to Vega and Carmella. Speaking of which, where has Morgan been? Also, I guess this means that Toni Storm is gone, or may as well be. This would have been a good place to plug her into the mix if they were going to. Back to Lynch, I think this worked fine. She explained what she did, kind of. She addressed how fans felt about the moment, which was good. I was hoping they wouldn’t gloss over that.)

(1) CARMELLA vs. BIANCA BELAIR vs. LIV MORGAN vs. ZELINA VEGA

Carmella was beating on Belair back from break. Cole said we have a fatal four way. Owens chimed in and said it is elimination. Belair recovered and disposed of Carmella. Vega came in and Belair dominated her. Carmella came in and went after Belair. Carmella and Vega double teamed Belair, taking her out. Morgan entered the fray again. Carmella was knocked away and Morgan went after Vega. Vega recovered and took down Morgan. Carmella tried to roll up Vega for a pinfall. Vega kicked out and lost it on Carmella. Belair recovered and took out Carmella. She then hit the K.O.D. on Vega for the first elimination.

ZELINA VEGA ELIMINATED AT 3:00

Belair went after Morgan but Carmella intercepted her. Belair was knocked to the outside. Morgan hit her finish on Carmella for the second elimination.

CARMELLA ELIMINATED AT 4:00

Morgan rolled Carmella out of the ring and taunted her. Belair came back in the ring and Belair and Morgan stared each other down as they went to break. [c]

They came back with footage of the match during commercial. Cole said the winner of this get’s a title shot against Lynch. Belair and Morgan were going back and forth. Morgan got a near fall but Belair recovered and took Morgan down. They swapped reversals before Morgan hit a nice hurricanrana. Morgan covered Belair for a near fall after a double stomp. Morgan also hit a drop toehold into the bottom turnbuckle. Belair recovered and hit a spinebuster for a near fall. The crowd chanted EST. Belair went for a stalling suplex but Morgan reversed and hit double knees to the face for a near fall. The crowd chanted “this is awesome”. Belair hit the K.O.D. for the win.

LIV MORGAN ELIMINATED AT 11:00

WINNER: BIANCA BELAIR in 11:00

-They showed Paul Heyman walking backstage. Kayla caught up to him. She asked Heyman where he stands after Brock Lesnar’s return. Heyman said he stands behind and kind of to the side of Roman Reigns. He said he needs to help Reigns prepare for his celebration. Heyman tried to open the door to Reigns’ locker room, but he couldn’t get in. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Wonder where this leads with Heyman. That was an odd twist at the end I didn’t see coming. With the Women’s match, eh. Morgan looked good, which is fine. I’ll take a new challenger, or at least another credible woman on the show. Vega is awful and needs to go away. Pretty predictable overall.)

-They returned with snapshots of Summerslam. They showed a graphic for Roman Reigns’ family celebration. Cole threw to a video package on the Reigns-John Cena match from Summerslam.

-Heyman was still outside the locker room. Kayla was still there with a mic. The Usos opened the door. They told Heyman that Reigns wasn’t there yet. Jey asked Heyman if he knew Brock Lesnar was going to be at Summerslam. Heyman said no. He asked why he would try to tear down everything they have built. Heyman said he swears. Jimmy asked why Heyman sent the Usos to the back before the main event. Heyman said Reigns did. The Usos said they shouldn’t blame Reigns. Jey said the family is based on trust and Heyman should have told them about Lesnar.

(McDonald’s Analysis: This is getting very interesting. I didn’t expect the Usos and maybe? Reigns to question Heyman. I can honestly say I didn’t see that wrinkle coming. It does, however, make sense.)

-Chad Gable and Otis made their entrance. They showed a recap of Gable and Cesaro from last month. Graves said Gable looks for revenge against Cesaro, next. [c]

-They came back from break with Gable and Otis in the ring. Cesaro made his entrance.

(2) CHAD GABLE vs. CESARO

Cesaro attacked Gable immediately. Cesaro hit a series of uppercuts. Gable rolled to the apron and tugged on Cesaro’s arm. Cesaro recovered quickly. Gable was able to take down Cesaro for a near fall. Gable put on an arm lock, then hit a northern lights suplex for a near fall. Gable then got a beautiful moonsault for a near fall. Cesaro recovered and hit a hurricanrana off the top rope. Cesaro got the swing. Otis came in and hit Cesaro for the DQ.

WINNER: CESARO in 3:00 by DQ

-Gable and Otis double-teamed Cesaro. Otis came off the top rope and hit a big splash on Cesaro. Gable said “that’s my number one guy!”

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love Otis. I think he’s been great lately. Cesaro continues to fall. I hope we get an Otis/Cesaro feud and Otis sends Cesaro to Raw where he can start over and Otis can get launched into something more interesting. I still think Kevin Owens would be a great choice.)

-Kayla was in the back and she said Reigns is arriving soon. She said she wants to ask about Lesnar. A Bentley pulled up. Baron Cobin got out in a suit, clean shaven and bald again. Corbin said he’s “Happy Corbin” now. He said he’s rich. He walked off as they went to break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Back from break they showed more highlights of Summerslam. Music hit with Jackpot sounds and Baron Corbin made his entrance. He was introduced as Happy Corbin. The ring had a red carpet, red security ropes, and a champagne table. Corbin took the mic and said everything is better now. He said look at him now, because he looks incredible. He said he did it all by himself and he’s the happiest man in the world. He cut to a video package of him going to Vegas with $35. They showed clips of Corbin winning more and more money and buying more and more things. Corbin back in the ring said he was the mayor of jackpot city. He rattled off the cost of his clothes and watch and car. He said his wife welcomed him back with Wagyu beef. Owens said what’s with the Wagyu. Corbin said he wants everyone to call him Happy Corbin because he’s the happiest man out there. The crowd chanted “you deserve it”. He asked Big E to come out. Big E made his entrance. Owens said Big E earned the briefcase. The crowd popped big for Big E. Corbin said he appreciated Big E coming out. Corbin said he’s filthy rich. Big E said he’s glad Corbin doesn’t smell anymore. Corbin asked Big E if he could buy the Money in the Bank briefcase. Corbin offered $20,000. Big E said no. Corbin offered $50,000. Big E said no again. Corbin said Big E will probably cash in and lose. Big E said like Corbin. Corbin said yes and that he wants to make sure Big E isn’t sad. Corbin offered $100,000. Big E thought about it for a second. He then said hell no. Big E said he has things for Corbin to spend the money on. Big E pulled out a sandwich, a pencil, and an Arkansas Razorback plush out of his singlet. The crowd did spirit fingers with Big E. Corbin said Big E will regret it when he cashes in and loses. Big E told Corbin to hit the bricks or he will slap the smile off his face. Corbin left the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Wow. I think I like Happy Corbin? I loved the video package recap of Corbin progressively winning more money and buying more extravagant things. Video montages like that are what WWE does so well. Big E was goofy in the beginning but he finished seriously. I’ll be honest though, I was kind of hoping he’d sell Corbin the briefcase.)

-Cole went to a video package of the Edge-Seth Rollins match from Summerslam. Edge was in the back “earlier today”. Edge said he paid for beating Rollins. He said he had to go to a dark place and it affected him. But he did it. He said the albatross that is Rollins is over with and he’s moving on to the Universal Championship.

-They cut to Rollins in the back. Rollins said congratulations to Edge. He said he’s had a week to think about everything that happened. He said people are calling it match of the year. Rollins said the loss taught him about himself. He said Edge earned his respect. Rollins said he admires Edge. He said if he wants to fight his way back to the Universal Championship he should be more like Edge. He thanked him again.

-Rick Boogs was in the arena playing the guitar. He is again wearing a denim singlet. Boogs introduced Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura made his entrance to a decent pop. They showed fans in the stands dancing.

-They came back with a graphic touting their Instagram followers. Roman Reigns was shown walking in the back with his awesome new shirt. He walked up to Heyman. He asked Heyman what he was doing. He asked if he has to open his own doors now. Heyman said no and opened the door for Reigns.

(3) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA & RICK BOOGS vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE

Ziggler and Boogs started. Ziggler went for Boogs but Boogs reversed. He did the guitar playing spot with Ziggler’s leg. Boogs hit a cool spot with Ziggler ending with a side suplex. Ziggler recovered and took down Boogs. Ziggler and Roode worked over Boogs in the corner. They spliced in a video of Apollo Crews cutting a promo on Nakamura sullying the Intercontinental Championship. Ziggler and Roode tagged in and out and beat on Boogs. Boogs recovered and tagged in Nakamura. Nakamura cleaned house. He went for the Kinshasa on Roode but Roode recovered in time and took Nakamura down. Nakamura got taken to the outside and Ziggler took him down with a Zig-Zag as they went to break. [c]

They came back with Ziggler and Roode double teaming Nakamura. Ziggler hit a running knee for a near fall. Roode tagged in and hit a suplex for a near fall. Nakamura took Roode down with a side kick and tagged in Boogs. Boogs hit a flying elbow and suplex throw. Boogs got a running bulldog for a near fall. Boogs went for the pump handle but Roode broke it up. Ziggler went for a cover after a superkick but Nakamura broke it up. Boogs rolled up Ziggler for a near fall. Boogs reversed a fameasser into a pump handle slam for the win.

WINNER: SHINSUKE NAKAMURA & RICK BOOGS in 9:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Boogs is better in the ring than I thought he would be. I’m curious if in the long run he outshines Nakamura and becomes the star.)

-Naomi was in the back with Sonya Deville. Naomi said she’s ready to burn the show up. Deville said she didn’t know Naomi was coming to Smackdown. She said she didn’t know if Naomi will measure up. Naomi said she is a two time Smackdown Women’s champion so she doesn’t understand. Deville will let her know next week.

-Rey and Dominik Mysterio were talking in the back. Rey said it’s time for him to step back. Rey said he talked to Adam Pearce and got Dominik a match tonight. The Mysterios music hit and they made their entrance. Rey stayed at the entrance while Dominik made his entrance down the stage. They showed a graphic for Dominik Mysterio versus a mystery opponent next. [c]

-They returned with highlights of Summerslam. Sami Zayn made his entrance as the mystery opponent.

(4) DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. SAMI ZAYN

Zayn locked up with Dominik and pushed him into the corner. Zayn went after Dominik with stomps. Dominik recovered and took Zayn down a couple times. Zayn went for a test of strength but kicked Dominik. Dominik recovered again and hit a springboard arm bar off the top. Dominik hit a back drop and then went for a 619. Zayn pulled the rope and Dominik crashed to the floor as Rey Mysterio walked down the entranceway. [c]

Back from break Zayn was leaning on Dominik on the ropes yelling at Rey. Dominik got a small package for a near fall but Zayn clotheslined him to retake control. Zayn hit some elbows to the side of Dominik’s head. Dominik recovered for a second, but Zayn took him back down. Dominik reversed again and hit a 619. Dominik went to the top rope. Zayn rolled to the opposite side of the ring. Dominik followed, but Zayn recovered with an exploder suplex into the corner and the Helluva Kick for the win.

WINNER: SAMI ZAYN in 8:00

-Zayn taunted Dominik as Rey entered the ring. Rey tried to console Dominik but Dominik pushed him away. Dominik rolled out of the ring and walked away from Rey.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Interesting. I like where this is going. I was hoping Rey would be the one to turn though.)

-They showed the Usos, Reigns, and Heyman in the back. Reigns music hit and Heyman went to hand the Universal Championship to Heyman. Reigns said he didn’t need to do that. Heyman said it’s a family celebration. Reigns told Heyman he is family. Reigns told Heyman he loves him. The Bloodline made their entrance. Heyman stared at Reigns awkwardly then handed over the championship. [c]

-Back from break Reigns stood tall, flanked by the Usos and Heyman. Heyman took the mic. He told the crowd that the Tribal Chief has granted them permission to acknowledge Roman Reigns. Heyman said you have the unique opportunity to acknowledge the Usos as well. The crowd chanted for the Usos. Reigns told Heyman to say something else. Heyman said this is the moment that we all get to celebrate that we have “seen enough of John” thanks to the beating Cena got at Summerslam from Reigns. Finn Balor’s music hit and he made his entrance. He stopped halfway down the ramp. Balor said Reigns knows that Balor got screwed out of his match at Summerslam by Cena. Balor said he’ll deal with Cena soon. Balor said Edge is talking about the title and Lesnar is back. Balor said he was going to challenge Reigns for the next PPV, but since he doesn’t want to wait in line, he’s challenging Reigns for next week. Balor attacked Reigns but the Usos took him down. The Street Profits made their entrance and took out the Usos. Balor recovered and took down Jimmy Uso. Balor hit the Coup de Grace on Jimmy. Balor stared at Reigns as Reigns and Heyman exited.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was anti-climactic. I didn’t hate it though. I’m glad Balor is back. Hopefully he looks strong in defeat if in fact the match does happen next week. I guess this also sets up Street Profits and the Usos for the tag belts down the line, which makes sense. I like the tension with Heyman. It’s hard to tell if Reigns is messing with him or not.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a solid show. They did a good job following up on everything from Summerslam that they needed to. I was hoping for more from Becky, but I guess we will get that at a later date. They really need to do something better with Big E and the rest of the mid-card but the Boogs ring work has been interesting lately. Reigns and Heyman carried the show and I’m intrigued about where they go from here.