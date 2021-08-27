News Ticker

8/27 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch’s return to Smackdown as champion, Reigns celebrates his win over Cena, Nakamura & Boogs vs. Ziggler & Roode

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

August 27, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT
AUGUST 27, 2021
LIVE FROM PHOENIX, ARIZ.
AIRED LIVE ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton

Tonight after the show, join me live with guest cohost Mike Meyers and an on-site correspondent from North Little Rock, Ark. to break down the show with live callers and emails.

STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES
•CALL: (347) 215-8558
•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com
•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

 

Related Articles

4 Comments on 8/27 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch’s return to Smackdown as champion, Reigns celebrates his win over Cena, Nakamura & Boogs vs. Ziggler & Roode

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021