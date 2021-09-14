WWE Raw takes a ratings hit due to Monday Night Football competition, latest Dynamite bests Raw in several demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (9/13) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.24 rating, slightly below the one-year ago rating of 1.25 in the ThunderDome. The August average was 1.37. Last year’s August average was 1.33 including the end of the Performance Center era and the start of the ThunderDome era.

Raw drew a 0.43 rating in the key 18-34 demo, down from 0.52 last week. The prior ten weeks before the Labor Day holiday averaged 0.50.

In the 18-49 male demo, Raw drew a 0.50 rating, down from 0.61 last week. The prior ten weeks before Labor Day averaged 0.65.

In the younger 18-34 male demo, Raw drew a 0.27 rating, down from last week’s 0.37 rating. The prior ten weeks before Labor Day averaged 0.37.

Hourly viewership:

1st Hour: 1.672 million (down from 1.958 last week)

2nd hour: 1.634 million (down from 1.842 last week)

3rd hour: 1.703 million (down from 1.748 last week)

Raw finished no. 2 among all cable shows in the 18-49 demo, behind ESPN’s Monday Night Football game which drew roughly 14 million.

AEW Dynamite last week, buoyed by the All Out fallout and the first TV appearances of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, drew better demo ratings than Raw this week in several categories. In the 18-49 demo, AEW drew 0.52 compared to Raw’s 0.43. In the male 18-49 demo, it drew 0.75 compared to Raw’s 0.43. In the 18-34 demo, AEW drew 0.31 compared to Raw’s 0.27. Raw’s strength continues to be the 50+ audience compared to AEW. AEW averaged 1.319 million over two hours. Raw’s lowest two hours averaged 1.653 million viewers (hour one and two).