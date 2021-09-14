Jon Moxley removed from NJPW event in San Jose, Will Ospreay added to event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley has been removed from NJPW’s Battle in the Valley event on Nov. 13 in San Jose, Calif.

Moxley was likely removed from the event due to AEW moving their Full Gear PPV from Nov. 6 to the following weekend. Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant and a UFC card with Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman is scheduled to take place that weekend. A date and location for Full Gear has not been announced yet.

NJPW announced that Will Ospreay has been added to the card, which will start at 8 p.m. PT.