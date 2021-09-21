G1 Climax 31 Central: Complete guide to G1 Climax 31 including reviews, matches, lineups how to watch, match recommendations, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

G1 Climax 31 Central is meant to be a comprehensive guide for New Japan viewers both old and new to follow the tournament this year. The guide will be updated as the tournament progresses with show review links, match recommendations for each night, and updated standings for both blocks.

HOW TO WATCH: All G1 Climax 31 events will air live and on demand after airing live with English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World.

A BLOCK STANDINGS

Shingo Takagi (2-0, 4 pts)

Yujiro Takahashi (2-0, 4 pts)

Great-O-Khan (2-0, 4 pts)

Toru Yano (2-0, 4 pts)

Zack Sabre Jr. (1-0, 2 pts)

Kota Ibushi (1-1, 2 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (0-1, 0 pts)

Kenta (0-1, 0 pts)

Tanga Loa (0-1, 0 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (0-10, 0 pts) *injured on Sept. 18

B BLOCK STANDINGS

Kazuchika Okada (1-0, 2 pts)

Jeff Cobb (1-0, 2 pts)

Evil (1-0, 2 pts)

Sanada (1-0, 2 pts)

Taichi (1-0, 2 pts

Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1, 0 pts)

Tama Tonga (0-1, 0 pts)

Chase Owens (0-1, 0 pts)

Yoshi-Hashi (0-1, 0 pts)

Hirooki Goto (0-1, 0 pts)

IMPORTANT G1 CLIMAX 31 NEWS

-NJPW announced on Sept. 21 that Tetsuya Naito suffered a knee injury during his match with Zack Sabre Jr. on Sept. 18 and as a result, he will miss the rest of the tournament. Naito forfeited the rest of his matches due to the injury and each of his remaining opponents were awarded two points. Naito’s remaining oppoenents will now wrestle special singles matches on the nights they were supposed to wrestle Naito against non-tournament competitors.

RADICAN’S G1 CLIMAX 31 VIEWING GUIDE: This guide will serve as a guide to those that can’t watch every match from every G1 Climax 31 event, but want to catch the high points. Matches included in this guide must rate ***1/2 or higher.

G1 Climax 31: Night 1, Sept. 18 (A Block): Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito (****), Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii (****1/2)

G1 Climax 31: Night 2, Sept. 19 (B Block): Sanada vs. Tama Tonga (***3/4), Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi (***3/4), Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (****3/4)

G1 CLIMAX 31 EVENT REVIEWS

G1 Climax 31: Night 1 review (Sept. 18, 2021) by Kelly Wells

G1 Climax 31: Night 2 review (Sept. 19, 2021) by Rich Fann

G1 CLIMAX 31 MATCH LINEUPS & SCHEDULE

G1 Climax 31, Sept. 23 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Yuji Nagata vs. Tanga Loa – non-tournament

Kenta vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan

G1 Climax 30, Sept. 24 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Evil

Sanada vs. Taichi

Yoshi Hashi vs. Jeff Cobb

Tama Tonga vs. Chase Owens

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

G1 Climax 31, Sept. 26 – Kobe World Memorial Hall in Hyogo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Shingo Takagi vs. Yuji Nagata – non-tournament

Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenta

Toru Yano vs. Tanga Loa

Great-O-Khan vs. Yujiro Takahashi

G1 Climax 31, Sept. 29 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Yoshi-Hashi

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tama Tonga

Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

Sanada vs. Chase Owens

Taichi vs. Evil

G1 Climax 31, Sept. 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Shingo Takagi vs. Kenta

Bushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi – non-tournament

Kota Ibushi vs. Toru Yano

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. The Great-O-Khan

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tanga Loa

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 1 – Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada

Kazuchika Okada vs. Hirooki Goto

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Taichi

Evil vs. Chase Owens

Jeff Cobb vs. Tama Tonga

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 3 – Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Bushi vs. Toru Yano – non-touranment

Tanga Loa vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Great-O-Khan vs. Kenta

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Sanada

Hirooki Goto vs. Yoshi-Hashi

Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi

Evil vs. Tama Tonga

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chase Owens

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 7 – Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Kenta – non-tournament

Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Great-O-Khan

Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Kota Ibushi vs. Tanga Loa

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 8 – Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium(Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil

SANADA vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tama Tonga

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 9 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Kota Ibushi vs. Great-O-Khan

Shingo Takagi vs. Tanga Loa

Yujiro Takahashi vs. Toru Tano

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kenta

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 12 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Evil

Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Sanada

Taichi vs. Tanga Tonga

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 13 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kota Ibushi vs. Satoshi Kojima – non-tournament

Shingo Takagi vs. The Great-O-Khan

Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.,

Kentavs. Tanga Loa

Yujrio Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 14 – Yamagata City Sports Center (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga

Jeff Cobb vs. Evil

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoshi-Hashi

Hirooki Goto vs. Sanada

Taichi vs. Chase Owens

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 18 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)

Kota Ibushi vs. Kenta

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano

Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Satoshi Kojima vs. Great-O-Khan – non-tournament

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa

G1 Climax 31, Oct. 21 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)