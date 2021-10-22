VIP AUDIO 10/22 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Can Roman really claim he’s a big star? Which WM main events does Vince regret the most? Why doesn’t Smoky Mountain Wrestling get more attention? Best foreign objects? Early Rumble picks? More (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Would AEW benefit from a V.P. in charge of marketing consider their video games have been mediocre, the website user interface is poor, and their merch is hit or miss and infrequent relative to WWE?

Embarrassing emails we’re stuck with that we created in our teens.

Why does WWE have to leave everyone going “what the hell were you thinking?” at the end of every show compared to AEW, including Friday’s contrasts?

What are your sentimental favorite “foreign objects” used in pro wrestling matches?

What would your concept album be for pro wrestling theme songs be it for wrestlers, PPV themes, illegally used music back in the day, show openings, etc.

Which three WrestleMania main events is Vince McMahon most proud of and which three does he regret the most?

Why hasn’t Bryan Danielson gotten the same scrutiny as C.M. Punk when it comes to not boosting AEW’s ratings?

Isn’t it true that WWE has picked demographic slices to brag about ratings in the past yet WWE loyalists are discounting AEW’s demo wins recently?

During his decade on top, John Cena was [blank] thing to happen to WWE?

What are your early picks for winners of this year’s Royal Rumble for both men and women?

Why doesn’t Smoky Mountain Wrestling get more attention and why didn’t it work out in the long term?

Does a documentary lose credibility when its participants are paid to be part of it?

Why are people asserting Roman Reigns is a big star, including Reigns himself, when there’s no metric he can point to that defines him as a huge star?

