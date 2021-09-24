FREE PODCAST 9/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Cody Rhodes believing he’s still a babyface, Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, will the show outdraw Raw, more (80 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about Cody Rhodes, who believes he’s still a babyface but is clearly not. Then they shift to a beautiful match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson. Was this AEW’s biggest night? Maybe. The guys discuss if this show will outdraw Raw, and share thoughts on every other match on the card.

