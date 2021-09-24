VIP AUDIO 9/23 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Dynamite review including Omega-Danielson, Candido book review, “Flight from Hell” controversies, Extreme Rules preview, TV reviews, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics: Reaction to AEW Dynamite ratings compared to Raw… Reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Dynamite, NXT 2.0, Smackdown, and Raw… A preview of WWE Extreme Rules… A rundown of New Japan G1 highlights so far… Reaction to the “Dark Side of the Ring” controversies with reactions to what was said by Ric Flair, Tommy Dreamer, Jim Ross, and Rob Van Dam… Bryan Danielson’s comments praising working with Vince McMahon… Chris Candido book review… UFC review and preview…

