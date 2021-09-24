VIP AUDIO 9/23 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): State of WWE if they still had recent AEW signing, Suzuki article, ranking Raw announcers, Owen HOF, NWO, Pillman Jr., Ric Flair’s future, Bray-AEW, Vince, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners: -Should AEW be noting a match can end during the break more often?

-Does Vince McMahon have the better interests of the pro wrestling industry in mind?

-How should AEW debut Bray Wyatt if they sign him?

-Why are champions rewarding opponents with title shots after they do heinous acts?

-Did “Dark Side of the Ring” last week effectively end Ric Flair’s career as a public figure?

-Is Brian Pillman Jr. showing promise to some day have a strong heel run?

-What happened in New Japan when fans went crazy and threw seat cushions?

-Ranking Raw announcers Jimmy Smith, Adnan Virk, and Mike Adamle.

-Thoughts on the Minoru Suzuki authored article on diversity of wrestler styles.

-Does WWE need Martha Hart’s permission to induct Owen Hart into the Hall of Fame?

-How much better would WWE be if it was currently featuring the wrestlers who have jumped to AEW this year?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO