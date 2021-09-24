VIP AUDIO 9/23 – WKH – The News: AEW Dynamite ratings compared to Raw, Danielson talks about how long he’ll wrestle full time, Rampage staying on TNT, Punk compares Hogan to Austin (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including AEW Dynamite “Grand Slam” rating and viewership including where it beat Raw and where it came up short, Bryan Danielson reveals his timetable for wrestling full time for AEW, Rampage staying on TNT in 2022, C.M. Punk picks Steve Austin over Hulk Hogan, and more.

