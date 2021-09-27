Ronda Rousey announces birth of daughter

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey, and Travis Browne took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. Rousey and Browne announced in April that they were expecting a child.

Rousey last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. She wrestled Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the first-ever women’s main event at WWE’s biggest show of the year. Rousey has not appeared on WWE television since then.

CATCH-UP: Keith Lee returns on Monday Night Raw