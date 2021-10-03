News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Jon Mezzera joins Greg to break down night one of the WWE Draft and preview night two Monday on Raw (119 min.)

October 3, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Jon Mezzera to break down, with callers, the first night of the WWE Draft. They also preview night two, taking place Monday on Raw. Other topics include the NJPW G1, WWE’s upcoming King of the Ring/Queen’s Crown tournaments, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021