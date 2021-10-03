VIP AUDIO 10/3 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 9 (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers the ninth night of the G1 Climax 31 tournament as fan favorites Kota Ibushi and Shingo Takagi face each other (as well as Javi favorites Ishii and ZSJ). Also, a preview for night 11. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

