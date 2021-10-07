MLW teasing major news on Vice Fightland broadcast

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MLW will reveal a major talent signing during tonight’s Fightland show on Vice.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Alicia Atout said she would break news during the event on a major talent acquisition that would debut in the fall.

“I break some huge news about a huge star who’s going to be debuting with the company this fall,” Atout said. “Hands down, one of my favorite wrestlers… yet alone, not just my words, coined by many, one of the best wrestlers in the world at this very moment will be coming to MLW, so I am so excited! The news will be broken tonight, and I think everyone’s in for a treat.”

Fightland is MLW’s premiere show on Vice. In the main event, Alexander Hammerstone faces Jacob Fatu with both the Openweight Championship and MLW Heavyweight Championship on the line.

