THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 10/7: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestler(s) of the Week: Deonna Purrazzo & Mickie James

Deonna and Mickie intensified their feud with a wild brawl on last week’s TV show. Deonna brought a camera person to Mickie’s horse farm and instigated a brawl that used buckets, a hose, a wheelbarrow, and more. Deonna dunked Mickie’s head into a bucket of water and left her laid out. It was a really great fight that put heat on their upcoming title match at Bound For Glory.

Impact Match of the Week: Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey

The main event of last week’s TV show saw the Eddie/Morrissey feud continue in a street fight. The match had 16 minutes of good action, ending with Alisha Edwards interfering to lead to Eddie getting the win. After the match, Morrissey and Moose teamed up and attacked Eddie.

Impact TV Results (9/30/21):

-Trey Miguel beat Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne

-The Influence beat Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

-Christopher Daniels beat Madman Fulton

-Eddie Edwards beat W. Morrissey in a Street Fight

In the News:

Impact is starting a tournament to determine a Digital Media Champion. The matches will take place on Impact Plus and on Impact’s YouTube channel. The promo video featured men and women wrestlers. The first round includes John Skyler vs. Zicky Dice and Hernandez vs. Crazzy Steve.

Coming Up:

This week’s show on AXS TV includes:

-Christian Cage & Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

-The Bullet Club vs. Finjuice & Chris Sabin

-Kimber Lee & Brandi Lauren & Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans & Mercedes Martinez

-Black Taurus vs. Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

-An appearance by Heath

The Knockouts Knockdown special on Impact Plus takes place on Saturday. The show will feature a tournament for a shot at the Knockouts Title and includes Mercedes Martinez, Lady Frost, Renee Michelle, Chelsea Green, Tasha Steelz, Jamie Senegal, Rachael Ellering, and Brandi Lauren. In addition, The Influence will challenge Havok & Rosemary for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

