Top New Japan Pro Wrestling star set to join MLW

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay, will makes his MLW this fall. After teasing a major talent announcement, MLW revealed the news during their special Embedded program with Alicia Atout.

Ospreay is the leader of the United Empire faction with Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb. He won the 2021 New Japan Cup to earn a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. With that opportunity, he defeated Kota Ibushi at Sakura Genesis to win the championship. Ospreay vacated the championship in May due to injury.

