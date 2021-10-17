Minoru Suzuki Bloodsport opponent announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Dickinson will be Minoru Suzuki’s opponent for Bloodsport 7. Dickinson requested the match and Josh Barnett gave it the green light.

Done. Bloodsport is the perfect environment for two to bring this kind of grudge. Get ready for violence. Chris Dickinson will take on Minoru Suzuki this Friday. A match years in making that turned personal. Don't miss it!https://t.co/lyXicq1yyw https://t.co/03U7u4iTf1 pic.twitter.com/bcAEXSM6LK — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) October 18, 2021

Other matches on Bloodsport 7 include Davey Richards vs. Yuya Uemura, Josh Barnett vs. Tiger Ruas, and more. Bloodsport 7 airs live October 22 on Fite TV.

