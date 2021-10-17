News Ticker

Minoru Suzuki Bloodsport opponent announced

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 17, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: GCW
Chris Dickinson will be Minoru Suzuki’s opponent for Bloodsport 7. Dickinson requested the match and Josh Barnett gave it the green light.

Other matches on Bloodsport 7 include Davey Richards vs. Yuya Uemura, Josh Barnett vs. Tiger Ruas, and more. Bloodsport 7 airs live October 22 on Fite TV.

