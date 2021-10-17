Major championship match set for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ahead of her clash with Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks at Crown Jewel for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair will get a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship. This week on Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Belair.

Belair was drafted to Raw during this year’s WWE Draft. Charlotte Flair was drafted to Smackdown. This is the first time Belair has challenged for the Raw title since making her debut on the main roster.

