VIP AUDIO 10/19 – WKH – The News: Smackdown’s extra 30 probably cost them demo wins against Rampage, Bischoff reacts to Khan, WWE wrestler says he’ll donate Crown Jewel payday, full review and analysis of NXT (39 min.)

October 20, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including why Smackdown’s extra 30 probably cost them demo wins against Rampage, exclusive details on minute-by-minute ebb and flow between Smackdown and Rampage, Eric Bischoff reacts to Tony Khan, poll results on who is looking better in the verbal battle between AEW and WWE, a WWE wrestler says he’ll donate Crown Jewel payday, plus a full review and analysis of NXT’s final hype for next week’s Halloween Havoc including more new stars being teased and developed.

