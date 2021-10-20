Kickoff Show match set for WWE Crown Jewel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Uso vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin has officially been announced as the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show match. The WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship will not be on the line during the match.

WWE Crown Jewel airs live on Peacock Thursday afternoon from Saudi Arabia. Other matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

