The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia for concert introduction

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Undertaker is currently in Saudi Arabia, though not for WWE’s Crown Jewel event on Thursday.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Undertaker was on-hand in Saudi Arabia to introduce Pitbull ahead of his concert in the country on Wednesday. Currently, is not booked for the Crown Jewel event.

The Undertaker has been present in Saudi Arabia for WWE shows on many occasions. Most notably, he wrestled Goldberg and in a tag team match with Kane against the reunited DX. The Undertaker has said that he is now officially retired.

CATCH-UP: Kickoff Show match set for WWE Crown Jewel