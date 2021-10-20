The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia for concert introduction

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The Undertaker is currently in Saudi Arabia, though not for WWE’s Crown Jewel event on Thursday.
Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Undertaker was on-hand in Saudi Arabia to introduce Pitbull ahead of his concert in the country on Wednesday. Currently, is not booked for the Crown Jewel event.
#Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia and introduced @pitbull at his concert #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/HY1h1Tmweg
— Big Fight Feel (@BigFightFeel__) October 20, 2021
The Undertaker has been present in Saudi Arabia for WWE shows on many occasions. Most notably, he wrestled Goldberg and in a tag team match with Kane against the reunited DX. The Undertaker has said that he is now officially retired.
