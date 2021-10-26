FREE PODCAST 10/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Becky-Belair, new roster, four-way main event, Bearcat, live callers, emails (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT Talks NXT” podcast to review the season premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss what can be learned from how Raw presented its new roster, thoughts on the Fatal Four-way match and participants, how Big E is presenting himself including that sideview of the monitor backstage, the Bianca Belair-Becky Lynch segment, “Bearcat” Lee’s new gimmick, Damien Priest’s refresh, Liv Morgan, RKBro’s future, and more with live callers and emails. They close with Tom’s quick preview of Tuesday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc special.

