VIP AUDIO 10/25 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: New-look roster with refreshed Damien Priest and Bearcat Lee, Becky-Belair verbal exchange, Four-Way ladder match for title shot, Tag Title match, more (26 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the new-look roster with refreshed Damien Priest and Bearcat Lee, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in a verbal exchange, a Four-Way ladder match for title shot at Big E with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio, RKOBro vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode for the Raw Tag Team Titles, Zelina Vega had Queen ceremony, and more.

