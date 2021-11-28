FREE PODCAST 11/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Bruce Hazelwood joins Greg to preview NXT WarGames, plus a look back at Survivor Series, AEW discussion, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Bruce Hazelwood to preview the full card for NXT WarGames. They also look back at Survivor Series and the follow-up on TV. They take phone calls and emails on who should give C.M. Punk his first AEW loss, NXT’s old school vs. new school feud, the NXT tag scene, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO