FREE PODCAST 11/29 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (11-22-2011) Keller & Powell talk Punk’s promo, Cena manipulating Miz and Truth, live callers and emails (161 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-22-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the previous night’s Raw including John Cena manipulating Miz and Truth into breaking up, fallout from Survivor Series, C.M. Punk’s promo last night, the trend of top stars downgrading others in the company on TV, and looking ahead to the next four PPVs including WrestleMania including possible main events. They take live calls and email questions throughout.

