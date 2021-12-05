VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Keller’s Focus On WWE (series premiere): NXT WarGames preview, futures of Gargano and O’Reilly, Bron Breakker, Raw and NXT ratings, Phoenix’s future, Smackdown New Year’s Eve update (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
NXT WarGames preview
- Discussion on the unknown futures of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly
- Bron Breaker reveals original of his NXT ring name
- Raquel Gonzales discusses Triple H and Shawn Michaels behind the scenes
- Beth Phoenix comments on leaving NXT announcing duties
- Smackdown New Year’s Eve update
- Raw and NXT ratings
