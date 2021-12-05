News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Keller’s Focus On WWE (series premiere): NXT WarGames preview, futures of Gargano and O’Reilly, Bron Breakker, Raw and NXT ratings, Phoenix’s future, Smackdown New Year’s Eve update (17 min.)

December 5, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • NXT WarGames preview
  • Discussion on the unknown futures of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly
  • Bron Breaker reveals original of his NXT ring name
  • Raquel Gonzales discusses Triple H and Shawn Michaels behind the scenes
  • Beth Phoenix comments on leaving NXT announcing duties
  • Smackdown New Year’s Eve update
  • Raw and NXT ratings

