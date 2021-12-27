12/27 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s live alt-perspective on last Raw of 2021, final Day 1 build, Styles vs. Omos, Orton vs. Otis, Balor vs. Theory, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

DECEMBER 27, 2021

DETROIT, MICH. FROM THE LITTLE CAESAR’S ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Megan Morant, Kevin Patrick

(Hazelwood’s Take: With this the final Raw of 2021, I’ll confirm what I’ve said on a Torch podcast or two over the past few weeks. This is my last report for Raw as beginning next week in 2022, I will shift to Tuesday and provide an alt-perspective for NXT 2.0, a show that has not had an alt-perspective since the summer. Raw has had its positives and negatives, though the shows coming out of Survivor Series and building toward Saturday’s event have been good, sometimes great shows. With the Royal Rumble right around the corer, I think the momentum holds up, which should be good news for the person who takes over these reports. Thanks for reading along with me since November of 2020, and I hope I can draw some of you over to Tuesday nights.)

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a wide shot of the audience in Detroit, then some close shots as Rawbot and Jimmy Smith welcomed viewers to the show. RK-Bro’s music hit to a pop that was sustained from the show-opening cheers. They made their way for the finals of the RK-Bro-Nament that was put off last week due to an injury. Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton hyped Day 1 and then The Miz & Maryse renewing their vows tonight, Graves touting a surprise officiant. Saxton then hyped Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler for the United States Championship, followed by Smith hyping The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios in the finals. Randy Oton and Riddle entered the ring, with Riddle wearing a cone party hat and a Christmas card in one hand.

They both took mics, with Riddle saying he got the card for Orton. Orton just looked away as the crowd chanted “Randy” and then made more noise. Orton said there is no way in hell he is reading what is on that card. Riddle said what Orton is trying to say is Detroit, welcome to the final Raw of 2021. He added if you love what RK-Bro did in 2021, you’re going to love what they do in 2022, bro. He said he was thinking of patenting his famous brogurt. He said he knows Orton loves it, then asked Orton to close his eyes and look into the future.

Orton said please stop, then said the only way he’s going to have a happy new year is if he beats Otis tonight, and they have to defend their titles on Saturday successfully for them to be have a happy new year. Riddle said he couldn’t agree more. He said he was doing some self-reflecting, some self-vipering last week, and started to look at himself from the outside. He said he noticed his skin was turning green and he was growing scales. Orton said he think Riddle needs to go see a doctor. He said they weren’t living in The Matrix, then asked for the production truck to throw to some video of last week where Orton defeated Gable, but couldn’t hit Otis with an RKO on three attempts, being tossed out of the ring.

Riddle looked surprised, then went whoa, how did he get a video to play on the screen like that. He said that wasn’t their holiday Christmas card, bro. Riddle said that Otis guy might be un-RKOable, he doesn’t have a neck, imagine how many burritos he eats and what kinds of burritos. He said it reminded him of the time they were eating burgers and Orton said Riddle was his best friend, but Orton stopped him. Alpha Academy’s music hit.

Chad Gable had a mic as he and Otis entered. Gable asked how a nitwit like Orton got so far ahead of the curve. He said everyone is about to learn the same lesson he taught Orton last week in that there’s no greater man, no more dangerous threat than his prized pupil, his number one guy, Otis. He said look at that face and kissed Otis’ cheek. He said it’s true, he recently received his Master’s degree with an immaculate 4.0 GPA. The crowd booed, and he said we’re booing education now? Otis yelled out, “Morons!” Gable said he is a little bit advanced for a town like this; big boos. He said maybe even the mindless morons of Detroit can comprehend the fact that Orton is no match for Otis. He said when Otis is done with Orton tonight and sends him limping into the pay-per-view, no matter the outcome, those titles will be around their waists soon.

Riddle said Gable might be a smart man, but Riddle considers himself a man of higher education; crowd popped. He asked what Alpha Academy even means, what’s the curriculum. He said he has some knowledge he wants to show Orton when he take on Gable right now. Gable said Riddle is what he likes to call an ignoramus. He asked if Riddle really wants to challenge an Olympian days before his big match? He accepted, saying it’s their chance to take out RK-Bro days before their match. He added the RK-Bro thing at the end, and Gable yelled, “Bro isn’t even a letter!” [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Riddle’s humor is so, so bad right now. It’s just not remotely funny, and feels way too forced. At least this should be a great match!)

(1) RIDDLE (w/Randy Orton) vs. CHAD GABLE (w/Otis) – Singles match

They returned with both men locking up to begin the match. Gable took Riddle down, then again, then a snapmare into a pinning combo. He maintained his lock on Riddle and then hit a gator roll for a two-count. He then hit a quick arm drag and maintained the hold on the arm. However, Riddle countered to a triangle armbar, but Gable rolled to the bottom rope. Riddle hit a go-behind, but Gable hit a back elbow and double chop to the throat. Riddle fought out of a corner, hitting chest kicks, but Gable hit a dragon screw in the ropes to Riddle’s left leg.

Gable grabbed the left leg and began dropping knees on them before wrenching it toward Riddle’s head. A mixed tag team was advertised for later. Gable then wrenched on the ankle, but Riddle kicked out with his other foot. He went for his overhead kick, but Gable moved and then hit a bridging tiger suplex for a two-count! That was a nice suplex there, something you don’t see too much anymore. Gable climbed for a moonsault, but landed on his feet into a sub attempt. Gable countered out with an ankle lock, but Riddle rolled out. Gable went for his rolling German suplex out of the corner, but Riddle hit Final Flash right to the face. He climbed and hit Floating Bro for the victory.

After the match, Otis drilled Riddle, calling out Orton. They cut to break. [c]

WINNER: Riddle at 4:00 (Floating Bro)

(2) RANDY ORTON (w/Riddle) vs. OTIS (w/Chad Gable) – Singles match

The match began as they returned with Orton hitting a series of European uppercuts, then going for an immediate RKO. Otis just threw him off, then landed a big running splash. Orton was gasping for air. Otis hit a running falling headbutt to Orton’s shoulder, then stalked him into a corner. Otis hit a few shoulder thrusts as the crowd chanted for Orton. Otis hit a running shoulder thrust into the corner, dropping Orton, still gasping for air.

Otis lifted Orton for a bodyslam, but Orton slipped out. He tried for an RKO, but Otis pushed him clear to the outside. Otis rushed at Orton on the outside, but Orton dodged and Otis ran right into the steps. Back in the ring, Orton kicked Otis on reentry and tried for the draping DDT. He hit to a BIG pop from the crowd. The crowd chanted for the RKO as Orton rose to his feet, still favoring his midsection, and set for the RKO. Orton went for the third RKO, but Otis pushed him off and then hit a World’s Strongest Slam. Otis set Orton near the corner as he set for the Vader Bomb. Orton dodged as Otis hit hard, staggered as Otis rose to his feet, then hit the RKO! Done.

WINNER: Randy Orton at 3:28 (RKO)

-After the match, Riddle took a mic and said he was so proud of Orton for RKOing Otis. He then said it’s time for Orton’s present and there’s only one present big and good enough for his best friend, Randy Orton. He said that’s a big, big beautiful hug. He said bring it in dude and led a “Randy” chant. The crowd chanted for it as Riddle said nobody will know, it’s just between them; Saxton said he won’t tell anyone. Orton said look at all these people. Orton hugged Riddle to a big pop, then faked an RKO before another hug. They cut to break hyping a Kevin Owens interview with Kevin Patrick in the back. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Give Gable a raise and a push. That man is just so smooth, so good, so technical, and puts on awesome performance no matter how little time he’s given. I do like the story being told of their familiarity with each other, which helps sell the spots in the matches where Gable or Orton dodge a foreshadowed move. The overarching story of Otis and his “no neck” worked well right up until it didn’t. However, that’s fine! I like the sequence that led to the RKO. Otis was arrogant, missed, was off-balance, and only that led to the RKO landing. It also gives Gable another “lesson” to teach his prized pupil. I wonder if the title change happens at the Rumble or on an episode of Raw since I see RK-Bro retaining on Saturday.)

-They returned with an anti-vaping promo, this one highlighting the accomplishments of Seth Rollins, including his NXT Championship. Smith got cutoff by a video package replaying last week’s tag team match between Big E and Bobby Lashley vs. Owens and Rollins. Lashley accidentally speared E, but ended up pinning Owens. After the match, Owens and Rollins took apart both of their foes, culminating with a stomp to Lashley on the steps. They hugged in the ring and cackled.

KEVIN OWENS BACKSTAGE PROMO WITH KEVIN PATRICK

-Owens had his face in his hands and was shaking his head as Patrick thanked him for taking the time. Patrick said they just received a video message from E. E said at Day 1, he defends his title against Owens, Lashley, and Rollins. He said will one of them use the champion’s disadvantage to climb the mountain like Sir Edmund Hillary. He said this is about him sleeping on a tiny apartment floor working on his craft, showing up every week proving you are more, about getting to the top of the industry by doing things the right way, to prove that how far you’ve come isn’t as far as you’ll go.

Owens said E’s wrong, it’s about his story, yeah, but not this week. He said that’s why he said it from his house. Owens said he shows up every week, it’s about his story. He then said he doesn’t like Patrick’s name and he has one week to change it. He said it’s about him and his plan going off without a hitch: getting into the title match, teaming with Rollins, and last week was his idea. He said the next part of his plan is to win on Saturday and to watch him do it. He told Patrick to think about that name. He came back and said Patrick’s new name is Bert. Graves hyped the main event.

Dana Brooke’s music hit for the mixed tag match. The 24/7 Champion entered before her partner, Reggie, as they prepared to face Tamina and R-Truth…an interesting team to say the least. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Owens is so good on the mic…well, he’s so good at everything professional wrestling. Unfortunately, I see it as more likely he takes the deciding fall this Saturday than it is for him to win the match. I’d say there more chance of him taking the fall than him not taking the fall. However, maybe the Royal Rumble match…)

-They returned with another Veer Mahaan vignette, the “lion is the king of the jungle” one.

-Brooke and Reggie were dancing in the ring. Truth’s music hit to a good pop. He did his trademark intro, rapping a bit until Tamina’s music hit.

(3) DANA BROOKE (c) & REGGIE vs. TAMINA & R-TRUTH – Mixed tag team match

Truth and Tamina argued over who would go first. Truth said he got this. He and Reggie began the match. Truth put out his hand for a shake, then said sike and took in a headlock. He nailed a shoulder tackle, then taunted Reggie. However, Reggie hit a leaping back elbow. Then, both men ran head-first into each other. Truth tagged in Tamina, who superkicked Reggie. He rolled back to his corner and tagged in Brooke even though she was supposed to come in right after Tamina was tagged.

Brooke dodged some strikes, then landed a bunch of kicks before hitting a basement dropkick. She hit a cartwheel splash for a two-count, but ran right into a Tamina running back elbow. Truth tagged himself in to Tamina’s chagrin, which brought Reggie in as the legal person. Brooke dodged a belly-to-back from Truth, then tagged in Reggie. Reggie hit basically a running wheelbarrow pinning combination for the victory.

After the match, Truth told Tamina she needed to start listening to him. She went for a punch, but Truth split out of it. She went after the other two, who dodged, then Brooke hit Tamina before exiting the ring.

WINNER: Dana Brooke and Reggie at 2:45 (wheelbarrow pinning combination)

-Smith shifted to Rhea Ripley defeating Queen Zelina last week. They then showed Megan Morant in the back with Nikki A.S.H. She asked if management made the right decision in barring her from ringside last week. A.S.H. said Ripley won last week, and she doesn’t need her help. She said they became partners because they wanted to. She said Ripley’s pep talks have put her into the right mindset. A.S.H. added that the trash talking has just motivated them more. She then officially challenged them to a Tag Team Championship rematch to little reaction. She made some superhero noises before posing.

-The Street Profits music hit as they made their entrance for the finals. They cut to break. [c]

-They returned with the same promo about Migos being at Day 1 this Saturday, making a “special appearance.” Graves then shifted to hyping the Universal Championship match. The video began with Roman Reigns winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. It highlighted Reigns and Heyman, then The Usos. They showed different graphics that showed Reigns at 474 days as Universal Champion. Then they showed Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam and the ensuing distrust that was being sowed between Reigns and Heyman (at least that’s what it seems). They showed Lesnar multiple times addressing Heyman as if Heyman knew. Then Heyman doing Lesnar’s old intro during the Sami Zayn angle. It showed Reigns asking if Heyman was a Special Counsel or an Advocate and why he’s protecting Lesnar. Heyman’s masterfully done response was that he was protecting Reigns from Lesnar; he knew what was coming. Reigns fired him and then Superman punched him before Lesnar made the save. They showed Heyman from Friday saying he told Reigns the truth and he (Heyman) paid for it. Lesnar hit two F5s. Saxton hyped the match for Saturday.

[HOUR TWO]

-The Street Profits were in the ring as Dawkins just kept yelling “Yeah” while Ford lounged on the ropes. The Mysterio’s music hit as they made their entrance in matching pink and silver gear. Smith reminded viewers that they’re former Tag Team Champions on Smackdown. They showed the bracket, which Graves didn’t call an easy path even though it was only one match for these teams thus far.

(4) THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. THE MYSTERIOS (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio) – Finals of the RK-Bro-Nament

Ford and Dominik began the match. They locked up with Ford taking a side headlock and taking Mysterio down. Mysterio hit a head scissors, then a side headlock with a takedown of his own. For hit his own head scissors, then both men traded arm drags before simultaneous kip ups. They showed RK-Bro watching in the back. They shook hands before Ford threw the hand away and grabbed an arm wringer. Dawkins tagged in, but Mysterio rolled away and tagged in his father.

Dawkins was reacting to a bunch of Mysterio’s running, ultimately falling to a twisting head scissors. Dawkins powered out of a sunset flip, then hit a big running shoulder tackle to Mysterio. Ford tagged in and hit a dropkick to Mysterio before his partner belly-to-backed him into a moonsault on Mysterio for a two-count. Ford locked in an arm wringer, but Mysterio flipped out and hit a wheelbarrow roll for a two-count. He dodged an enziguri, then tagged in his son for a double side Russian leg sweep and a two-count.

Dominik tagged in his father, who kicked Ford in the shoulder. Dominik made a blind tag as Mysterio hit a leap into an electric chair, then sending Ford outside. He then knocked off Dawkins. Both Mysterios then hit sliding powerbombs into the barricade on their opponents as they cut to break. [c]

Ford was working Dominik as they returned, hitting a clubbing forearm to the back. He missed a corner splash and hit basically a reverse shiranui (he went forward instead of backward). Both men made tags as Mysterio hit a seated senton off of the top rope, then a springboard crossbody from the second rope for a two-count. Dawkins reversed a whip, but Mysterio hit a kick and a forward head scissors. He hit a drop toe hold for the 619, but Dawkins hit a big running spinning elbow for a two-count.

Mysterio fought and went for a springboard moonsault; Dawkins caught him, but Mysterio hit a tornado DDT. The pin was broken up by Ford, but Dominik came in and took him out. Dawkins hit a big right to get rid of Dominik, then hit the Silencer. Ford tagged in and hit a frogsplash clear across three-quarters of the ring, with the pin broken up by Dominik. Dominik sent Dawkins to the outside and hit a spinning tope off of the second rope to the outside to Dawkins. Ford lifted Mysterio for what looked like a dominator, but Mysterio countered and hit 619. He tagged in Dominik before taking out Dawkins on the outside. Dominik hit a frogsplash, but Ford kicked out just before three!

Dominik was shocked. He set Ford for the 619 again, tagging in his father. Dawkins stopped the elder on a double 619, but Dominik grazed Ford. Ford missed an enziguri, but Dawkins used the chaos to slide Rey Mysterio right out of the ring and onto the ground. Dawkins then was able to counter Dominik into an electric chair, and Ford hit a blockbuster from the top rope to win the match and challenge RK-Bro on Saturday.

WINNER: The Street Profits at 12:03 (electric chair blockbuster)

-Smith shifted to the saga of A.J. Styles and Omos: their forming, their rise (they are former Tag Team Champion), and now, their implosion (fueled in part by The Miz and “Miz TV” last week). They showed Omos turning his face to Styles on a tag attempt, leading to their loss, then Omos shoving Styles away after Styles berated him. Styles attacked, but Omos got the better of Styles. Styles’ music hit to a decent pop as he made his entrance for what was billed last week as a first-ever match (they had a match at the MSG show yesterday). They hyped a Styles promo as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: A good and fast-paced match for the most part. The ending sequence was a bit chaotic, but it worked out fine. The match had at least two moments I thought was over, only for the near-fall to jolt me. That was a nicely executed match by both teams in that regard. Again, I don’t see The Street Profits as the ones to dethrone RK-Bro, though it wouldn’t surprise me to see some of the dissension we saw with Styles and Omos occur during the match with RK-Bro, setting up for their eventual loss to Alpha Academy.)

-They returned with The Miz in the back, furious at someone for the roses. He shoved them in the dude’s face. He said he and his wife are renewing their vows and he had to call in some pretty big favors. He called in Eric Bischoff, who appeared next to him in a nice white suit. Bischoff thanked The Miz for the invitation, and said he couldn’t say no. Bischoff said in his experience, this is going to be “must-see” TV. He shook The Miz’s hand and walked away. The Miz then yelled for his roses. Graves hyped the vow renewal for later tonight.

A.J. STYLES IN-RING PROMO

They cut to the ring where Styles had a mic. He said Omos said the next time he sees him in the ring, they won’t be in a match together. He said he’s here, but where is Omos. He said don’t tell me you’re scared, Omos…or maybe he is, that he won’t live up to his potential. Styles said early in his career, he was scared, too, but he wasn’t selfish and unappreciative. Styles said you have to pay your dues to get to the top, and Omos’ dues will be paid to him. He said the next time he sees Omos, he’s going to kick his teeth in. He said food for thought: he has 20+ years of experience on Omos. He’s seen the giants come and go, but there’s only been one Phenomenal A.J. Styles.

They cut to the crowd where Grayson Waller from NXT 2.0 had a sign saying “The Grayson Waller Effect is Phenomenal.” Styles invited Waller into the ring. Waller grabbed a mic and entered the ring. Waller danced a bit. Styles introduced Waller to the “WWE Universe,” who roundly booed him. Waller said cheers, lad. He said since Styles came to his house at NXT, he thought he’d come to Styles’ show to show everyone the Grayson Waller effect. He said you want me to pay my dues? He said all he had to do was get under the skin of a “WWE Superstar” and he’s already being begged to wrestle. He said it’ll be even better once Omos deals with Styles and Waller takes his spot.

Styles said this is where stars are made, but Waller isn’t a star, not even close. He said why doesn’t he show Waller around, ending with a Phenomenal Forearm. Suddenly, Apollo Crews’ music hit as he and Commander Azeez slowly made their way. They paused at the top of the ramp. Crews had a mic and said Styles and Omos are very similar to him and Azeez, but Styles’ giant has left him and they’re a united front. Crews said Styles’ giant isn’t here tonight, but his is. Azeez took the mic and said if Styles is so into slaying giants, maybe he’ll fight him right now. Styles accepted and told Azeez to get his ass in there. Waller hit the apron and looked pleased as Azeez entered the ring. They cut to break. [c]

-They returned with Morant in the back with Carmella. She asked about the challenge from A.S.H. Carmella said Her Majesty Queen Zelina and I accept. She said there’s a hierarchy, and if it takes a title match to put the two back in their place, then so be it. She said Ripley does have this kind of hot gothic warrior thing going for her, and she could crush someone with her bare hands, but it’s a tag team match. She said we all know how it ends when A.S.H. is tagged in, and just like A.S.H. said, it was Ripley’s decision to team with her. She said A.S.H. is almost second-best, almost a good tag team partner, almost good enough, but almost doesn’t count (sounded like Omos doesn’t count).

(5) A.J. STYLES vs. APOLLO CREWS (w/Commander Azeez) – Singles match

Smith said during the break, Crews stepped in to face Styles instead. He hit a few strikes, but Styles hit a big dropkick. He sent Crews into a corner and hit a big running forearm. Styles then landed a running leaping knee for a two-count. Crews rolled to the ropes, then hit a double throat chop. He lifted Styles into a vertical suplex, then sent Styles flying with a big backbody drop for a quick one-count. Styles has always taken the best bumps on backbody drops. Crews stomped at Styles’ ribs, then sent Styles chest-first into the corner hard. Crews taunted, which allowed Styles to send Crews outside. Crews dodged a springboard, then took out Styles’ legs on the apron into a gut kick. He then lifted Styles and dropped him on the apron before striking him to the ground. They cut to break. [c]

They returned with Crews in control of Styles. He had a side headlock cinched, then took Styles down again as Styles rose to his feet. Styles fought out with some elbows to the gut, then hit a Pele kick. Styles then hit his strike combo that ended with a lariat, then hit a sliding forearm. Crews got his boots up in the corner, but Styles hit an ushigoroshi for a two-count. None of the announcers still know it’s called an ushigoroshi, apparently.

Styles set for the Styles Clash, but Crews flipped him back. Styles tried for a sunset flip, but Crews instead lifted for a sit-down powerbomb and a two-count. Crews then lifted Styles for a military press slam, but Styles slid out. He then hit his patented moonsault to inverted DDT. He crawled to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Azeez pulled Crews to the apron. The ref admonished him, but this allowed Crews to lift Styles into a Death Valley Driver on the apron. He threw Styles into the ring and covered for a two-count.

Crews yelled out in frustration as a “Let’s Go A.J.” chant started. Crews lifted Styles into a seated position on the top rope, looking for a superplex. Styles slipped out and pulled Crews’ leg so his face hit the turnbuckle. Crews flipped out of a belly-to-back, but Styles countered Crews into a head scissors. He then somehow countered a sunset flip from Crews into the Styles Clash for the victory. He escaped before Azeez could attack him, but then hit Azeez with the Phenomenal Forearm as the latter checked on Crews. Azeez tried attacking again, but Styles ducked and punched him in the face to drop him.

WINNER: A.J. Styles at 10:41 (Styles Clash)

-They cut to a recorded Seth Rollins promo from home. He said it was classic Owens, trying to take all of the credit. He said since it’s the holiday season, he’s in the giving spirit and will give Owens all of the credit because at Day 1, he will become WWE Champion. He says even from afar, he is a visionary, a revolutionary, and Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

-Owens’ music hit as he made his entrance. Owens mocked the fans as he made his entrance. They hyped a promo as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Styles once again did well, and Crews is nothing more than a wrestler to help put others over on their way to a singles push. It looks like this might lead to some kind of “giant slayer” gimmick for Styles, first with Omos and then Azeez. He can easily turn it into “anyone larger than me” and how he was thought to be too small. He can channel being a bulldog from Georgia, really pulling out all the face lines to become the underdog even though, like Bryan Danielson, he’s one of the best of the past 20 years. I wonder if this also means we will see a Styles vs. Waller match either at New Year’s Evil or another special NXT event. Maybe Waller enters the Rumble and causes Styles’ elimination?)

KEVIN OWENS IN-RING PROMO

They cut to the ring after hyping the vow renewal again, showing the fatal four-way graphic for Saturday. Owens said he is in a great mood, a festive mood you might even say. He said he had a great Christmas at home with his family and he got to main event at the Garden last night, “A match that I won, no need to look it up just take my word for it.” He said it ends when he becomes WWE Champion, and he’s the only one of the four in the match there tonight. He said he didn’t want to come to a dump like Detroit, but felt it was important to show everyone an example they could be proud of.

[HOUR THREE]

He said the odds aren’t in his favor since he has to win against three of the top performers in a sudden-death match. He said the odds need reexamining as last week, Rollins stomped Lashley on the steps as he stood by as an innocent bystander. He said Lashley speared E and E’s been dealing with M.V.P.’s crap for months, so he’s going after Lashley. He then added he and Rollins are close because of his perfectly executed plan, which ends with him becoming WWE Champion. Owens groaned as M.V.P.’s music (not his original) hit.

M.V.P. said au contraire, he couldn’t be more wrong about his predictions. M.V.P. gave Owens credit for the plan over the month, to which Owens said thank you. M.V.P. said very well done, but if Owens thinks Lashley has forgotten about the powerbomb on the apron, he is very mistaken. He said Lashley wanted him to remind Owens that it will take a lot more than a stomp on some steps or a powerbomb an the apron to take him out. He pulled out his phone for a specific message: “I am going to rip the wet noodle arms off of Kevin’s ectomorphic body.” He added someone is going to end up in The Hurt Lock because they’re back in The All Mighty era. He asked about those odds Owens mentioned.

Owens said as terrifying as that text message is, he’s still confident. M.V.P. said that’s because you’re an idiot. Owens said his mother says he’s special. The Hurt Business’ music hit as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin entered. Owens said he’s not the only one who makes plans, but M.V.P. denied. Alexander said Owens is right: one man cannot beat three. Benjamin said even The All Mighty can’t take on the whole world. Alexander said Lashley was at his best when it was the four of them. M.V.P. stopped them before they said anything they regretted. He said Lashley doesn’t need them, doesn’t even need him, but they can talk business. Owens said I get it, they want to reform The Hurt Business, they think beating him up will convince Lashley, so he called them to the ring for a match. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: A pseudo The Hurt Business reunion!)

(6) KEVIN OWENS vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER (w/M.V.P & Shelton Benjamin) – Singles match

The match began as they returned. Owens pounded on Alexander, then hit a running back elbow to Alexander. M.V.P. joined commentary. Owens whipped Alexander hard into the corner, taunted the outside, then hit a cannonball. He set Alexander for a bullfrog splash, but Alexander rolled to the apron. Owens lifted him, but Alexander slipped out and hit a running clothesline to drop Owens on the apron. He rolled inside for a two-count as Benjamin looked on from ringside.

Alexander went for a belly-to-back, but Owens countered with a fisherman’s to the knee for a two-count. He went for the popup powerbomb, but Alexander dodged and hit the Neuralizer. He then hit a lope to Owens, bouncing him off of the hard camera barricade. He rolled Owens back in, hit an enziguri, then a sprinboard flatliner for a two-count. Alexander was hitting all of his usual spots here. Owens hit a huge lariat, then a short arm popup powerbomb. He then yelled at Alexander before hitting the Stunner to win. Benjamin entered the ring after the match and called for a mic, but Owens hit him with a Stunner.

WINNER: Kevin Owens at 3:16 (Stunner)

-They shifted to a video on Damian Priest against Dolph Ziggler last week and Priest’s count out loss after attacking Robert Roode. However, he did land The Reckoning on Roode on the outside as an exclamation point to warn Ziggler. Ziggler’s music hit as he made his entrance for this United States Championship match. Roode was absent, and it’s nice to see several of the wrestlers nursing their attacks from last week (even if it might be COVID related). They cut to break. [c]

-They returned with Mike Rome in the ring, who directed viewers to the Tron for a video on the rivalry between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch. What a weird spot with Ziggler waiting in the ring; maybe he’ll hit the 30 minutes Wade Keller has been predicting! Morgan discussed how she was a confused kid, but now that confused kid is confident and will fight for everything. They had some of Lynch’s words over some of their match highlights. The video then shifted to focusing on Lynch. It ended by highlighting their recent back-and-forth on the mic and Lynch’s attacking the arm.

-They then cut to a pre-recorded video of Priest in the back. He said everyone has a darkness in them and he does his best to keep it at bay, but he lost control as his darkness, Damian, came out. He said he did enjoy planting Roode’s head into the floor, and if he’s disrespected, his rage takes over. He said it could backfire against Ziggler, who’s held nearly every title in WWE. He said if loses control, Ziggler could steal the show, but Ziggler could come face-to-face with Damian, and that’s not where you want to be. He said that rage that has cost him in the past is the same rage that will ensure his title stays exactly where it belongs.

-They cut to the ring was Ziggler was staying warm, bouncing on his feet. Priest’s music hit as he made his entrance. My goodness, they took another break before the match began! [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: At this rate, Ziggler will be in there a half hour before the bell rings!)

-They returned and did formal ring introductions with Rome at ringside. I actually do feel kind of bad for Ziggler.

(7) DAMIAN PRIEST (c) vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER – United States Championship match

Ziggler backed into the ropes, then went for a superkick that was blocked. Priest threw him into a corner, but Ziggler used his speed to escape. He went for the Zig Zag, but Priest threw him off again. He then hit a big boot to Ziggler’s face off of a rope run. Priest then tossed Ziggler head-first into a top turnbuckle, then landed a big right hand that dropped Ziggler. He landed a few knees to the gut before landing a Kane-like uppercut open handed strike. He went for a corner splash, but Ziggler moved.

Ziggler went on the attack to Priest in a corner, targeting the body, then ramming Priest head-first into a turnbuckle. Priest fought off Ziggler with one right hand, then another, but Ziggler hit a chest kick. He then ran into a flying back elbow from Priest before Priest sent Ziggler to the outside with a clothesline. Priest followed as they were in front of the announce table. Ziggler forced Priest into the barricade by the timekeeper, but as he went for a Fame-Asser, Priest lifted and threw him into the timekeeper’s area, sounding like Ziggler landed on some chairs. they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Ziggler in control, beating on Priest in the corner, but then missing a big corner splash. Priest landed a few punches, but Ziggler countered a whip into a Fame-Asser for a two-count. Ziggler then taunted and punched Priest, saying he called the shots here. Looks like “Damian” will show himself soon. Priest countered with big punches to the head, then the body, and ended it with a big spinning heel kick. Priest then psyched up and hit his corner splash, then another as Ziggler moved to another corner. Priest then hit a big flapjack and the Broken Arrow for a two-count.

Priest set for South of Heaven, but Ziggler went into the ropes. He hit a back elbow, then countered South of Heaven into a guillotine guard pin for a two-count, then hit his big leaping DDT for a close two-count. Ziggler taunted Priest with some face mushing and verbal jabs, telling Priest to look at him when he’s talking to him. He then slapped Priest, which brought out Damian. He turned and just wailed away on Ziggler. He took Ziggler down, then hit a big running forearm in a corner. The ref counted to five as Priest beat on Ziggler in the corner, calling for the bell; the fans booed. Priest continued to attack Ziggler on the outside, just running and tossing him into the ringside barricade. He then hit The Reckoning on the outside to Ziggler, laying him out. His music hit as he looked on in furstration.

WINNER: Dolph Ziggler at 10:23 (DQ), but Damian Priest retains the United States Championship

-Smith shifted to two weeks ago when The Miz used Maryse as a shield to block a spear and hit a Skull Crushing Finale on Edge, then hinting at unrest that was obviously fake. They showed last week where Edge called out their plan, only to fall victim to The Miz anyway. They cut to the ring where Rome introduced Eric Bischoff as the officiant. He came out to his “I’m Back” music to a good pop from the crowd. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Damian is basically the Dark Passenger, huh? It just makes Priest look a bit dumb when he can’t control himself when he’s enraged, though many of us can’t. The difference is he’s supposed to be a top-level athlete. However, if the journey is that he’s now looking to reign in Damian and control it, using it to win matches rather than lose by DQ, then I’m down with it. I still think it was dumb to end his winning streak with DQ finishes, but I guess he’s still protected in WWE’s world.)

THE MIZ & MARYSE’S RENEWAL OF WEDDING VOWS WITH ERIC BISCHOFF

They returned with wedding music and a whole wedding setup in the ring. Bischoff said it was truly great to be back in a WWE ring; the fans cheered. He said this is an amazing moment, a cherished moment we’re about to see. He said in this industry, we cherish the sanctity of marriage, and this couple is example of that. He introduced the “most must-see superstar in WWE history.” The Miz entered wearing all white. He tripped up the stairs into the ring, but played it off as nerves, then mocked like he was going to fall in the ring. Bischoff then introduced Maryse, who came out to wedding organ music instead of her own music like The Miz.

Maryse was dressed in a nice wedding dress holding a bouquet of white roses (The Miz got his white roses it seems!). He went to help her up the steps, but didn’t go down the steps haha. They stood on opposite ends of long mics, with Bischoff standing between. The Miz said what better way to commemorate the year he’s had (WWE Champion, Dancing with the Stars, Maryse’s return) than to defeat “New Edge” on Saturday. He said he will dominate Edge and in honor of that, they wanted to give the fans something uplifting to cap off this monumentous year.

He said instead of in The Bahamas, they’re in decrepit Detroit, but it’s not where you are; it’s who you’re with. He thanked Bischoff and called him a true visionary just like The Miz. Bischoff said he feels honored to share this cherished moment with them. Maryse went first. She said the first time they met 15 years ago, she knew he was the man of her dreams. It was hard to hear over the boos. She said at Day 1 he’ll show the world that he’s the best father, husband, and way better superstar than Edge. She said if loving him is wrong, she doesn’t ever want to be right. She asked if he will continue to be her husband as she got emotional: Bischoff wiped a tear away.

The Miz the fans’ opinions don’t matter as they willingly live in Detroit and cheer the Lions. He said when they met, she couldn’t speak a word of English, so he did his vows in French. I don’t know French, so I can’t translate. She did correct him, and then said he was speaking in Spanish, so he shifted to English. He said she’s perfect, and when they make love, it’s like fireworks. He said Maryse is the only person who can tame his wild heart and he will love her as long as she supports him. She asked if she’ll continue being his wife, then he admonished the crowd. She said yes, and Bischoff said that was so beautiful. He said without a further ado, if anyone has objections, then said we know how this is going to turn out.

Edge’s music hit to a HUGE pop. Edge got his pyro intro. I think he was wearing a pair of Jordan I. Edge took the mic and said don’t fall, which drew a laugh. He said he’s not out here to ruin anything. He could talk about how obnoxious both of them are and how he threw up in his mouth a little bit listening to their vows because finally, he has a match against The Miz on Saturday. He said he was going to beat The Miz’s ass. The Miz he knew Edge would interrupt, and they wanted him to have a front row seat to see what true love looks like. Edge just reacted in disgust, then acknowledged he’s been embarrassed by them in recent weeks, but what goes around comes around, so he’s going to embarrass them.

He motioned for someone to enter, but then said he’s playing mind games. He said he doesn’t want to spoil the wedding, then said he didn’t want this to be a white wedding, right? The Brood’s music hit as the red lights overlaid the ring, then blood just poured down on all three in the ring as Edge looked on in pleasure from the ramp.

(Hazelwood’s Take: At least they know people expect shenanigans to happen in these angles. I thought for sure Beth Phoenix was walking down that entrance, but then it’s too early to build for the WrestleMania mixed tag match. I do like the twist with The Brood, and it was such a great contrast to the all white theme of the renewal. That blood looked fake as all hell, but still, it worked.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: For the last Raw of 2021, it was fine. COVID hampered some in-person things, but they made it work with some pre-recorded promos. It also helped them to keep some talent off of TV, which in kayfabe seems like they’re nursing injuries, so kudos there. It seems like a lot of little things are being set for eventual clashes during the Rumble match, which should lead to feuds for WrestleMania. I am excited about the next few months for Raw, but the question is always can they maintain the good shows?

Don’t forget, I switch to NXT coverage next week! I’m also on with Wade Keller here soon, so tune in!