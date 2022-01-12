Brody King makes AEW debut on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former ROH Tag Team Champion, Brody King, made his AEW debut this week on Dynamite.

King appeared in the ring after the Penta and Matt Hardy match. Penta defeated Hardy and then cut a promo on Malaki Black. The lights went out and Black appeared in the ring and attacked Penta. The Varsity Blonds ran down to make the save and got the upper hand on Black. As Black was beat down, he laughed before the lights went out again. When they came back on King stood in the ring and then destroyed Penta and The Varsity Blonds.

Brody King had been a mainstay in Ring of Honor. His contract became open after ROH went on hiatus at the end of 2021.

CATCH-UP: AEW Rampage rating for episode featuring Hook vs. Solo, Cole vs. Atlas in his AEW debut, six-man street fight, more