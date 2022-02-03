AEW RAMPAGE HITS & MISSES 1/28: Moxley gets showcase moment, Darby Allin and Andrade gel, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley defeated Anthony Bowens: HIT

Another great showcase for a returning Jon Moxley. Like Ethan Page, Bowens is a very good opponent for him, and a very underrated talent on this large roster.

Bryan Danielson was shown watching the match on a monitor backstage. He turned to the camera, grinned, and walked off. Looks like he may still be clinging to the heel character, but I wouldn’t call this conclusive evidence of that just yet.

Nyla Rose Promo Video: IT HAPPENED

Very short promo to remind us of her match with Soho on Dynamite next week.

Andrade-Darby Allin Backstage Confrontation: HIT

I liked this. It showcased Andrade’s very materialistic understanding of the world, as well as Darby’s self-respect for himself.

FTR defeated Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson: MILD HIT

FTR certainly gave the youngsters a lot in this match, and it made for entertaining viewing, but everyone knew where it was heading. We’re probably not going to see Johnson or Anderson on TV again for several weeks, so I couldn’t really bring myself to care much for “how good” FTR made them look.

Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez Video Promo Battle: NARROW MISS

Like last week, I think they can do better with this feud than three weeks of yelling into a camera. Maybe have Rosa try to ambush Martinez backstage, or just show her prowling backstage, looking for her. Rosa is arguably the top babyface in AEW women’s division, and she needs to be featured in more of a variety of segments in order for her to showcase her talents.

Anyway, we got an announcement that they will fight next week on Rampage, so that’s good.

Serena Deeb Video Package: HIT

Serena Deeb was sitting like a badass on some stairs as videos of her viciousness flashed on the screen intermittently. I thought this was good. There are a lot of heels at the top of the women’s division right now, and not all of them can get equal TV time, but this is a good way to keep Deeb on everyone’s mind.

If I had it may way, Deeb and Baker would both be babyfaces right now.

Jade Cargill defeated Julia Hart: IT HAPPENED

Hart wasn’t completely squashed, but this was still a very dominant win for Cargill. Not much to write home about though. They emphasized her win streak of 26-0 at the end. Curious to see how far they take it.

Main Event Backstage Interview: MILD HIT

The competitors were fine but not spectacular. Jungle Boy’s promo style can be boiled down to “witty comment with dry delivery.” In addition, I could have done without the Matt Hardy-Christian bickering.

Overall, better than a lot of other main even interviews in Rampage’s short history.

Jurassic Express defeated Private Party to retain the AEW World Tag-Team Championships: HIT

This had all the energy and athleticism that you would expect from a Jurassic Express-Private Party match. The finish was predictable, as is the norm for tonight’s matches.

Post-Match Beatdown: MILD HIT

Gunn Club was watching from ringside and attacked Jurassic Express after their victory. They are somehow at number 2 in the rankings and next in line after Private Party. The beatdown was good for what it was, but the Gunn Club just doesn’t excite me very much. Hopefully the match is done and dusted on Rampage next week.

Commentary: MILD HIT

Commentary was alright tonight. Excalibur is fine, but I still yearn for a play-by-play announcer with more emotional range.

Overall Show: MILD HIT

Solid show, but you’re not missing anything if you just read this column. Most things were just “mild.” If you just want to entertain yourself for 10 minutes, check out the main event.

CATCH-UP: 1/28 AEW RAMPAGE REPORT: Moxley vs. Bowens, Jade Cargill vs. Julia Hart, FTR vs. Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson, Jurassic Express vs. Private Party