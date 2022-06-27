Kazuchika Okada comments on future Forbidden Door matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kazuchika Okada said after the Forbidden Door PPV event on Sunday that “the door” was now closed.

In a post on Twitter, Okada thanked AEW and Chicago, before saying that the Forbidden Door was closed, but that he would open it later.

“Thank you Chicago,” Okada wrote. “Thank you AEW. The door is closed. But I’ll open the door again. See you next time.”

Okada lost to Jay White at Forbidden Door in a fatal four-way with Adam Cole and Adam Page. The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship was on the line. White defeated Okada for that title at Dominion in the middle of June. Okada is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and a multiple time IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Kazuchika Okada is scheduled to participate in this year’s New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax tournament. Okada is a multiple time winner of the annual round robin tournament.

