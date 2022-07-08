VIP AUDIO 7/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Does WWE deserve more credit for building stars? Is Rock ready for a feud with Roman? Kerry Von Erich’s choice in 1990? Best dropkicks? Leapfrop spot logic? More! (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

What happened to Jason from Australia?

Can evidence or allegations from Rita Chatterton, past the statute of limitations, still influence the WWE board?

What is Triple H’s current relationship with Ric Flair?

Will Rock approach promos with Roman Reigns the same way he did John Cena? Can Rock keep up with Roman in this modern setting?

Should movies or TV series with prequels be watched in order or release or chronological story-wise if you have a choice, such as Star Wars or Breaking Bad?

Is it a mistake for AEW to use battle royals to determine title challengers, as they did with Brody King?

Any suggestions for visiting Japan?

How many people enjoy pro wrestling without actually needing to know all the references and backstories of things happening on TV that fans in the arena are reacting to?

Can a case be made in favor of saying “trios” instead of “six-man” to describe three-on-three matches?

Would Todd back down from his stance seven years ago that pro wrestling is best when it’s targeting and appealing to the young male demographic?

What did Mace do to Vince McMahon to deserve the way he’s been presented on TV in WWE?

Would Kerry Von Erich have been better off going to WCW instead of the WWF in 1990?

How would you grade the first half 2022 for WWE and AEW in terms of booking and show quality?

Who could Tony Khan lean on to represent the company in a media Q&A setting other than himself? Who are his main deputies behind the scenes like Vince McMahon has in WWE?

An overview of the college football conferences.

Was making Jon Moxley the Interim Champion a smart move? Who else could they have gone for?

Grading Moxley’s AEW run so far?

Should Orange Cassidy move past his hands-in-pocket gimmick to reach a higher level on the roster?

Is there any way for Tommaso Ciampa and Eli Drake to get out of the WWE booking hole they’ve been put in short of leaving the company?

Can the “run the ropes into a leapfrog” sequence be explained?

Cheers to Dan Lambert for touting enforcement of the manager’s license requirement.

Are there any other fan behaviors that get your nerves besides a couple common chats like “You deserve it!” and “This is awesome!”?

Should AEW switch the Rampage show to an ROH show instead on Friday nights on TNT?

Who had the best dropkicks in pro wrestling?

Are fans too critical of performers, and is Shotzi’s reaction to criticism of her MITB botches a case in point?

What to make of the fact that WWE’s business metrics are going up at a faster rate than AEW?

Should WWE get credit for building more stars considering business metrics are solid at a time when WWE supposedly isn’t creating stars and isn’t featuring stars?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO