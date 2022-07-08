VIP AUDIO 7/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Does WWE deserve more credit for building stars? Is Rock ready for a feud with Roman? Kerry Von Erich’s choice in 1990? Best dropkicks? Leapfrop spot logic? More! (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- What happened to Jason from Australia?
- Can evidence or allegations from Rita Chatterton, past the statute of limitations, still influence the WWE board?
- What is Triple H’s current relationship with Ric Flair?
- Will Rock approach promos with Roman Reigns the same way he did John Cena? Can Rock keep up with Roman in this modern setting?
- Should movies or TV series with prequels be watched in order or release or chronological story-wise if you have a choice, such as Star Wars or Breaking Bad?
- Is it a mistake for AEW to use battle royals to determine title challengers, as they did with Brody King?
- Any suggestions for visiting Japan?
- How many people enjoy pro wrestling without actually needing to know all the references and backstories of things happening on TV that fans in the arena are reacting to?
- Can a case be made in favor of saying “trios” instead of “six-man” to describe three-on-three matches?
- Would Todd back down from his stance seven years ago that pro wrestling is best when it’s targeting and appealing to the young male demographic?
- What did Mace do to Vince McMahon to deserve the way he’s been presented on TV in WWE?
- Would Kerry Von Erich have been better off going to WCW instead of the WWF in 1990?
- How would you grade the first half 2022 for WWE and AEW in terms of booking and show quality?
- Who could Tony Khan lean on to represent the company in a media Q&A setting other than himself? Who are his main deputies behind the scenes like Vince McMahon has in WWE?
- An overview of the college football conferences.
- Was making Jon Moxley the Interim Champion a smart move? Who else could they have gone for?
- Grading Moxley’s AEW run so far?
- Should Orange Cassidy move past his hands-in-pocket gimmick to reach a higher level on the roster?
- Is there any way for Tommaso Ciampa and Eli Drake to get out of the WWE booking hole they’ve been put in short of leaving the company?
- Can the “run the ropes into a leapfrog” sequence be explained?
- Cheers to Dan Lambert for touting enforcement of the manager’s license requirement.
- Are there any other fan behaviors that get your nerves besides a couple common chats like “You deserve it!” and “This is awesome!”?
- Should AEW switch the Rampage show to an ROH show instead on Friday nights on TNT?
- Who had the best dropkicks in pro wrestling?
- Are fans too critical of performers, and is Shotzi’s reaction to criticism of her MITB botches a case in point?
- What to make of the fact that WWE’s business metrics are going up at a faster rate than AEW?
- Should WWE get credit for building more stars considering business metrics are solid at a time when WWE supposedly isn’t creating stars and isn’t featuring stars?
