VIP AUDIO 7/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reviews of AEW Rampage & Dynamite, WWE Smackdown & Raw, NXT Great American Bash, UFC (111 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- A review of AEW Rampage including the Brody King battle royal win.
- A review of AEW Dynamite including the beginning of hype for ROH Death Before Dishonor.
- A review of WWE Smackdown including final hype for Money in the Bank.
- A review of WWE Raw including whether Jimmy Smith will ever be forgiven for taking a week off.
- A review of NXT Great American Bash including Bron Breakker’s defense against Cameron Grimes.
- A review of UFC’s PPV.
- Plus, Todd says goodbye to the cat he was house-sitting for months and he reveals whether he has decided to adopt a cat of his own as a result of his experience.
