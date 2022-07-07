News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reviews of AEW Rampage & Dynamite, WWE Smackdown & Raw, NXT Great American Bash, UFC (111 min.)

July 7, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • A review of AEW Rampage including the Brody King battle royal win.
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including the beginning of hype for ROH Death Before Dishonor.
  • A review of WWE Smackdown including final hype for Money in the Bank.
  • A review of WWE Raw including whether Jimmy Smith will ever be forgiven for taking a week off.
  • A review of NXT Great American Bash including Bron Breakker’s defense against Cameron Grimes.
  • A review of UFC’s PPV.
  • Plus, Todd says goodbye to the cat he was house-sitting for months and he reveals whether he has decided to adopt a cat of his own as a result of his experience.

