IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JULY 7, 2022 (RECORDED)

ATLANTA, GA AT CENTER STAGE CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from Against All Odds.

-Weekly show intro.

(1) MIKE BAILEY (c) vs. ALAN ANGELS — Impact Wrestling X Division Title Match

Angels made his Impact debut and the announcers acknowledged that he had been in the Dark Order. Angels had on grey and purple attire that was different from his AEW look. He didn’t wear a mask. Fans chanted for both wrestlers. They shook hands at the start, then Angels slapped Bailey. Bailey knocked Angels down with a kick, then followed up with a series of kicks and a moonsault from inside the ring to the outside.

They fought on the apron and Angels clotheslined Bailey on the apron. Fans chanted for Angels. Angels gave Bailey a frog splash from the apron to the floor. Back in the ring, Angels kept the advantage. They exchanged chops. Angels gave Bailey a Northern Lights suplex. Bailey made a comeback with kicks and a spinning moonsault.

Bailey missed a splash and Angels made a comeback. Bailey gave Angels a Spanish Fly. They slowed it down and traded offense. Angels gave Bailey the Halo Breaker for a two count. Angels missed a splash. Bailey did a spinning kick from across the ring, followed by Ultimo Weapon and got the pin. They shook hands after the match.

Deaner and Joe Doering attacked both wrestlers from behind. Doering gave Angels a lariat and shoulder blocked Bailey to the mat. Deaner gave Bailey a DDT. Deaner took the mic and told Josh Alexander that it wasn’t over. He called out Alexander. Eric Young’s music played and he walked to the stage. [c]

WINNER: Mike Bailey in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good debut for Angels and he looked sharp. He would be a good addition to the roster if he sticks around. Bailey continued his momentum of stellar appearances. Quite a start to the show.)

-Eric was in the ring with Deaner and Doering. Eric took the mic and asked “what happened?” He said this wasn’t part of his design. He said he was the designer. Deaner said he thought they were accomplishing his mission. Deaner said when Eric couldn’t win the title, they thought Doering could win it. Eric asked “how did it go?” He said that Doering was undefeated under his watch. He said the sickness has taken hold on both of them. He said the fans don’t know the truth and are worthless, like everyone in the back. Eric said maybe his only choice was to purge both of them. Deaner said he was 100% correct. He said Eric was the designer and he needed to give them a chance to prove that they could make things right. Eric agreed but said they needed to be clear that this world belongs to him. Eric left the ring and went up the ramp by himself.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt were shown at ringside and ran down the matches for the night. They also plugged Emergence in Chicago on August 12th.

-Honor No More was backstage. Mike Bennett said they came to Impact to spread a message. He said they kept getting screwed over because Impact didn’t want them there. He said they’re not the problem, but Impact was the problem. Kenny King said that Impact didn’t deserve them. He said Impact couldn’t stop them. Maria Kanellis said they had a setback at Against All Odds. Eddie Edwards said they need to make some tough decisions. Eddie pointed at PCO and asked how much did he truly believe in HNM’s message. He said they needed to see his answer in the ring tonight. Eddie said that failure is no longer an option. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green. Deonna said her match with Mia was a long time coming and said that Mia was looking for a rub. Chelsea said when you mess with Deonna, you are also messing with Chelsea. Gail Kim approached. She said she loved them as a tag team and that they had each other’s back. She said next week Chelsea would take on Mickie James. Gail said that everyone was banned from ringside for both of their matches.

(2) TREY MIGUEL vs. LAREDO KID

Trey’s left leg was taped up. The announcers plugged his new shirt. It was back and forth at the start. Kid missed a dive to the outside. Trey went for a moonsault from the apron but slipped on the ropes and held his leg. He tried it again and hit it that time. [c]

Kid dropkicked Trey’s leg and put him in a Boston Crab. Trey made a comeback but Kid pulled him off the top rope. Kid continued working on Trey’s leg and put him in the figure four leg lock. Trey grabbed the rope to break the hold. They fought on the top rope. Trey dropkicked Kid from the top rope. They both kipped up, but Trey did it on one leg.

Trey kicked Kid and gave him a neckbreaker. Trey tried to climb the ropes, but slipped. Kid gave Trey a Michinoku Driver for a two count. They traded moves and pin attempts. Trey gave Kid a neckbreaker and got the pin.

WINNER: Trey Miguel in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: It was cool to have back to back X Division matches, especially to take advantage of the momentum that Bailey and Trey have. The match was good but different than I thought it would be because of the storyline of Trey’s injured leg.)

-They presented the “Ric Flair Moment of the Week” sponsored by Starrcast. It was a clip of Ric Flair arriving in TNA in a limo and shaking hands with wrestlers, including Eric Young. They showed a clip of him watching an AJ Styles vs. Kurt Angle match.

-Deaner and Doering threw a man aside and scared Gia Miller. They approached the Motor City Machine Guns and asked where Josh Alexander was. The Guns said they weren’t telling them anything. A brawl broke out and security separated them. Alexander showed up during the brawl and yelled at Deaner and Doering. [c]

-Killer Kelly vignette. She was walking to a seedy motel and eventually was shown inside of a room and got in the shower. She said once you’ve lost everything, you’re free to do anything. A well-produced, intriguing video.

-Gia Miller interviewed America’s Most Wanted. Chris Harris said that Against All Odds was a night he would never forget. He said if it was their last ride, it was how he wanted to go out. James Storm said you would never know when or where he would show up. He said he had unfinished business and walked off.

Storm was shown walking down a hallway. He opened a door and confronted Steve Maclin. He asked where Moose was. Maclin said he thought Storm’s match at Against All Odds was his retirement match. Storm said he was in his prime. Storm challenged him to a match next week and walked off.

(3) PCO (w/Vincent) vs. BLACK TAURUS (w/Crazzy Steve)

Taurus got the early advantage. Fans chanted for both wrestlers. PCO threw Taurus over the top rope. They fought on the floor. PCO did a running dive to Taurus on the outside. PCO gave Taurus the senton on the apron. Back in the ring, Taurus gave PCO two sling blades and elbow drop off the top rope. Taurus missed a moonsault off the top rope.

PCO gave Taurus a reverse DDT. PCO connected with a PCO-sault and got the pin for the victory.

WINNER: PCO in 6:00.

-Honor No More walked to the ring and clapped. They celebrated with PCO, then turned their attention to Crazzy Steve. Heath attacked Kenny King from behind and laid him out. Heath escaped through the crowd and the fans chanted his name.

(D.L.’s Take: A decent match but I wish they would have had more time.)

-The Bullet Club watched the monitor from backstage. The Good Brothers talked about Honor No More. Chris Bey said Bullet Club was good at finishing fights. Ace said he was starving for action. Bey said that Honor No More should take on Bullet Club next week. Anderson concluded the interview with a “too sweet”. [c]

-Brian Myers was walking backstage and gave a man an autograph, then demanded $30. He approached Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. They had an exchange and Myers called Dice an idiot. Bhupinder Gujjar congratulated Myers on winning and said he wanted a title shot. Myers said that Gujjar should have a match with Swinger next week. Swinger offered Gujjar a discount at Swinger’s Dungeon and Gujjar declined.

(4) RICH SWANN vs. SHERA (w/Raj Singh)

Swann punched Shera, but Shera lifted Swann by his neck. Shera gave Swann a backbreaker, then lifted him and dropped him. Shera used power moves to keep the advantage. Shera missed a splash in the corner. Swann gave Shear a 619. Swann did a flip on the floor on Singh. Swann caught Shera with a series of kicks, followed by a 450 splash for the pin.

WINNER: Rich Swann in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The match was mostly Shera on offense until the end. With Swann’s clean victory, it makes me wonder if there are plans for him in the singles division.)

-The Influence confronted Gisele Shaw in the dressing room. Tenille Dashwood wanted to know why she received a picture from Masha Slamovich with an X through it. Gisele said that Masha had been after her. Madison Rayne said she didn’t know if this arrangement was working for her. Madison said she couldn’t take care of Masha because she was still hurt. Tenille stormed off. [c]

-Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary backstage promo. Rosemary paced. Rosemary was upset that Havok wasn’t at Against All Odds. She said they couldn’t rely on Father James Mitchell. Rosemary said she needed to go to the Undead Realm to find her. Taya wanted to go, but Rosemary said she shouldn’t. Taya didn’t want her to go alone. Taya demanded to go. Rosemary agreed. She said they will go next week.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for next week:

Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James

Steve Maclin vs. James Storm

Tenille Dashwood vs. Masha Slamovich

Honor No More vs. Bullet Club

Violent By Design vs. Josh Alexander & Motor City Machine Guns

Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim had their ring entrances. [c]

(5) MIA YIM vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

This match determined a number one contender for Jordynne Grace’s Impact Knockouts Title. Fans chanted for Mia at the start. After some early back and forth action, Deonna took Mia down and put her in a headlock. Mia arm dragged Deonna. Mia kicked Deonna to the floor on the outside and followed with a dive that knocked Deonna into the railing.

Back in the ring, Mia scored several two counts. Mia gave Deonna a rana. Deonna took Mia to the mat and worked on her arm. [c]

Deonna still had the upper hand after the break. Deonna stomped Mia’s arm. Mia gave Deonna a headbutt and they both fell to the mat. They got to their feet and traded punches. Mia took control with a series of moves. Mia gave Deonna a cannonball in the corner and got a two count. Mia gave Deonna the Eat Defeat, but Deonna made it to the apron.

Deonna kicked Mia to the mat and got a two count. Mia backdropped Deonna. Deonna threw Mia off the top rope. Deonna accidentally hit the post with her shoulder. Mia did a Code Blue on Deonna for a two count. Fans chanted for Mia. They traded punches and chops. Deonna gave Mia a Russian Leg Sweep into an armbar.

Deonna gave Mia the Queen’s Gambit piledriver and went for the pin, but Mia kicked out at two. Deonna was frustrated. Mia powerbombed Deonna and followed with a package piledriver. Deonna kicked out of the pin attempt. They got to their feet and traded punches. Deonna slapped Mia, who fired back with punches, kicks, a piledriver, and Eat Defeat, then got the pin. After the match, Jordynne Grace walked to the ring and shook hands with Mia.

WINNER: Mia Yim in 19:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Excellent match that really picked up at the end. Both wrestlers put in a great effort and worked well together. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim at Emergence should be another great match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another action-packed edition of Impact. Impact is on quite a roll and this show continued their run of good shows. They continue to feature Mike Bailey, who is a blast to watch. I was glad to see Trey Miguel get airtime as well. The talking segments were good and the vignette for Killer Kelly featured Impact’s excellent production values. The show was topped by a stellar main event of Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim. A fun watch as usual.

