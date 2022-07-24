VIP AUDIO 7/24 – ROH Death Before Dishonor Audio Roundtable – Radican & Heydorn: In-depth thoughts on ROH under new ownership, production values, FTR vs. Briscoes classic ⅔ main event, more (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn for the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV roundtable. They start with the pre-show and work their way forward through the entire card. They discuss the Gresham vs. Castagnoli ROH World Title match that opened the show and the news that came out today that Gresham is no longer with ROH. They discuss the rest of the card and highlight the production and announcing as we continue to get a better idea of what ROH will look and sound like under Tony Khan. The show closes with an in-depth look at the excellent wrestling and storytelling in the ⅔ Falls FTR vs. Briscoes match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO