Report: Ari Daivari’s backstage role in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ari Daivari has been appearing on AEW television lately as the mouthpiece of The Trustbusters alongside Slim J and Parker Boudreaux. In addition to wrestling, Daivari also reportedly has a role in AEW behind the scenes as well.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Daivari is helping to produce matches behind the scenes. The report states that Daivari was most recently involved with producing the Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm match from the Aug. 3 edition of Dynamite. Daivari reportedly helped the women build the foundation of the match with the wrestlers putting together the rest of it themselves.

Fightful Select is reporting that not only is Daivari working for the company in an in-ring capacity, but he is also helping to produce matches as well. He was most recently involved with producing the tag team match on the August 3 edition of “Dynamite” that saw Dr. Britt Baker team up with Jamie Hayter to defeat current AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm, collectively known as ThunderStorm. Daivari had reportedly helped to lay down the foundation for the match as the wrestlers put the rest of it together themselves.

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sr_torch