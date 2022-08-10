News Ticker

WWE signs 14 athletes from SummerSlam weekend tryouts

By Sean Radican, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

August 10, 2022

Triple H (artist Joel Tesch © PWTorch)
WWE has signed 14 new athletes to contracts.

WWE announced the names of the 14 athletes that were signed to contracts from the tryouts held SummerSlam weekend today. ESPN was the first to report that WWE had signed 14 athletes from the tryout.

The athletes signed are:

  • Kennedy Cummins
  • Gabrielle Dunn
  • Rickssen Opont
  • Alivia Ash
  • Harleigh White
  • Chukwusom Enekwechi
  • Jade Gentile
  • Anna Keefer
  • Breanna Ruggiero
  • Beau Morris
  • Franki Strefling
  • Hayden Pittman
  • Lea Mitchell
  • Kevin Ventura-Cortes

The video announcing the new signees can be seen below:

