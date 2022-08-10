WWE signs 14 athletes from SummerSlam weekend tryouts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has signed 14 new athletes to contracts.

WWE announced the names of the 14 athletes that were signed to contracts from the tryouts held SummerSlam weekend today. ESPN was the first to report that WWE had signed 14 athletes from the tryout.

The athletes signed are:

Kennedy Cummins

Gabrielle Dunn

Rickssen Opont

Alivia Ash

Harleigh White

Chukwusom Enekwechi

Jade Gentile

Anna Keefer

Breanna Ruggiero

Beau Morris

Franki Strefling

Hayden Pittman

Lea Mitchell

Kevin Ventura-Cortes

The video announcing the new signees can be seen below:

