WWE signs 14 athletes from SummerSlam weekend tryouts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE has signed 14 new athletes to contracts.
WWE announced the names of the 14 athletes that were signed to contracts from the tryouts held SummerSlam weekend today. ESPN was the first to report that WWE had signed 14 athletes from the tryout.
The athletes signed are:
- Kennedy Cummins
- Gabrielle Dunn
- Rickssen Opont
- Alivia Ash
- Harleigh White
- Chukwusom Enekwechi
- Jade Gentile
- Anna Keefer
- Breanna Ruggiero
- Beau Morris
- Franki Strefling
- Hayden Pittman
- Lea Mitchell
- Kevin Ventura-Cortes
The video announcing the new signees can be seen below:
Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch
Leave a Reply