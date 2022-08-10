C.M. Punk returns to AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk made his return to AEW on Dynamite tonight.

Punk appeared on AEW TV for the first time since June 3 when he announced he was taking time off for an injury to his foot.

Punk appeared to save Jon Moxley from a beatdown from the Jericho Appreciation Society after Moxley had succesfully defended the AEW Interim World Championship against Chris Jericho. Moxley was taking a beating when Punk’s music played. He ran down the entrance ramp to a big pop and cleared the ring of the J.A.S.

Punk, the current AEW World Champion, went face-to-face with Moxley once he recovered. Moxley ended up flipping Punk off and he bumped into Punk intentionally on his way to exiting the ring. Moxley left with Claudio Castagnoli.

Punk was left alone in the ring and he hopped up and down on his injured leg to show he has recovered from his foot injury. Punk’s return presumably sets up a unification match for him against Jon Moxley in the near future.

