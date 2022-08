FREE PODCAST 8/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells, Lindberg, and Hazelwood talk Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Pretty Deadly, Apollo Crews vs. Roderick Strong, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Nate Lindberg, and Bruce Hazelwood take calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Pretty Deadly, Apollo Crews vs. Roderick Strong in one of 2.0’s best matches to date, Thea Hail vs. Arianna Grace, Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams, Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James, the build for Heatwave, thoughts on who Triple H might like more or less than previous leadership, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO