FREE PODCAST 8/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #186 (8-6-92) of the PWTorch including Ron Simmons wins WCW World Title, Jake Roberts debuts by attacking Sting, SummerSlam hype, more (125 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the thirty-first episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #186 of the PWTorch including the historic world title win of Ron Simmons, Jake the Snake Roberts debuts at the same show by attacking Sting, tons more WCW news, Alex’s WWF Superstars rundown, the second part of the Lightning Kid’s Torch Talk with Wade, and much more.

