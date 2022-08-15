WWE announces second quarter earnings report conference call

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE will report second quarter earnings on Tuesday August 16.
On Monday, the company announced that they would host a conference call at 8:30am EST to report detail and intel on WWE’s second quarter earnings.
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 prior to the market opening. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 69300081). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.
The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on August 16, 2022 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.
The Q2 2022 WWE numbers will reflect WrestleMania 38, a record setting event for the company that took place in April.
