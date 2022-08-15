Jon Moxley and Nick Gage agree to championship match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage for the GCW Championship is on the horizon.

This weekend during the GCW Homecoming nigh one event, Gage confronted Moxley after Moxley defeated Effy to retain the championship. Gage said he wanted a shot at the title and Moxley obliged, but only if Gage was willing to put his career on the line. Gage accepted the terms right away.

Title vs Career

Jon Moxley vs Nick Gage

For GCW championship title #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/GjJALtpbNY — DA LEGEND BIG DRE *DALE*😎😈 (@BigDre2374) August 14, 2022

Jon Moxley and Gage crossed paths last year in October at the GCW Fight Club event. Moxley is the current Interim AEW World Champion. He defeated Chris Jericho on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He was then attacked by members of the Jericho Appreciation Society until AEW World Champion, C.M. Punk ran out to make the save. Punk had been away from AEW tending to a foot injury suffered after winning the world title at Double or Nothing.

Punk and Moxley stared each other down as the show went off the air.

