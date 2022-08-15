SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Monday. Let your wrestling week begin. WWE Raw airs live on the USA Network as WWE builds to the Clash at the Castle event at the beginning of September.

This week’s episode is headlined by a major championship match. Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE United States Championship. Last week on the show, Lashley successfully defended his title against Ciampa. Ciampa earned the opportunity at the championship the prior week after winning a triple threat match and defeating Styles in the same night.

Riddle was reveal what is next for his career during an exclusive interview segment. Riddle has been out of action since being hit with The Stomp on the steel steps courtesy of Seth Rollins prior to their match at Summerslam. The match was cancelled due to the damage done and has not bee rescheduled at this time.

In the women’s division, Alexa Bliss & Asuka will compete against Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H in the women’s tag team championship tournament.

Finally, with Dexter Lumis returning last week on WWE Raw, but being arrested last week during Raw, we’re likely to learn what’s next regarding that new storyline.

