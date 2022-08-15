VIP AUDIO 8/15 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 32 Nights 16 & 17 (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this G1 Special episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers Nights 16 and 17 of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament including Taichi vs. Jay White and Tanahashi vs. KENTA. Also, a preview of Night 18 and which wrestlers are still in play to make the semi-finals. Email all of your New Japan questions, opinions, and thoughts to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO