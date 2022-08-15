VIP AUDIO 8/15 – Radican Worldwide: Radican interviews NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille about background in athletics, breaking into wrestling and NWA with Nick Aldis, NWA 74 PPV match vs. Valkyrie, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille for a brand new VIP exclusive interview. Kamille starts the interview talking about her athletic background and breaking into wrestling. She then talks about debuting as Nick Aldis’s insurance policy during his 2/3 Falls match against Cody Rhodes at NWA 70. Next, Kamille talks about expanding her role as a performer from being a valet that didn’t talk to her current role as NWA World Women’s Champion for over 14 months. She talks about talking on her Instagram and YouTube pages about having bipolar disorder and why she has gone public with it. After that, Kamille talks about NWA 74 Night 1 on Aug. 27 and her NWA World Women’s Championship defense against Taya Valkyrie. The show closes with Kamille talking about her experience appearing at an AEW Dynamite last year to build up her match at the all-women’s Empower PPV and whether or not she’d like to see another Empower PPV take place.

You can watch NWA 74 Night 1 and Night 2 on Fite TV HERE.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO